Suns Land Defensive Anchor, Future Star in Bold Kevin Durant Trade Proposal

With the Phoenix Suns going to revisit the Kevin Durant trade talks this summer, an intriguing trade proposal from Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey could land them a defensive anchor they are desperately looking.

Golden State Warriors receive: Kevin Durant

Phoenix Suns receive: Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga (sign-and-trade), Buddy Hield, a 2026 first-round pick and a 2028 first-round pick

“Given Durant’s hefty $54.7 million salary in 2025-26, Golden State would almost certainly have to include Draymond Green in this deal. With the personality clashes between Draymond and KD, that might actually get the former Warrior to soften his stance on returning to the Bay.

Much of the rest of the incoming salary could be offset by a sign-and-trade involving restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga, who still has plenty of promise but wasn’t in Golden State’s rotation in its final game of the season,” Bailey wrote.

Suns Moving on From Big 3 Model

NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that the Suns are moving on from their failed Big Three experiment after they failed to make the playoffs this year despite bankrolling the most expensive roster led by Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

“One thing that I was told is that the Suns want to transition,” Haynes said on “Haynes’ Briefs” Friday, April 18. “They want to move away from the model that they’ve been going after for the previous two years of accumulating star talent, star players and then trying to see if it can mesh on the court. They want to move away from that and they are going to move away from that.

“So, the purpose right now and the goal moving into next season is to accumulate defensive-minded tough players. They want to play a defensive-minded, grind-it-out type of game. They want to have a product on a court that fans can appreciate.”

Swapping Durant for Green would achieve that.

Green’s defensive versatility will dramatically alter the Suns, who had the eighth-worst defense in the NBA this season, which led to their demise.

Draymond Green’s Ties With Suns Owner

In February, The Athletic reported the Suns were interested in Green.

“League sources say four-time All-Star forward Draymond Green, who has an established relationship with fellow Michigan State alum and Suns owner Mat Ishbia, is among the Warriors players Phoenix is known to covet,” Sam Amick, David Aldridge and Anthony Slater reported for The Athletic.

Green has been the backbone of the Golden State Warriors defense for over a decade now that produced four NBA championships.

Bailey’s trade proposal also gets the Suns’ draft capital and Jonathan Kuminga, who has been held back by Steve Kerr in Golden State.

Kuminga has been yanked out of rotation in favor of Jimmy Butler, who is much better in every facet of the game, helping Kerr and the Warriors win.

Kuminga barely survived the past trade deadline. ESPN reported he would have been part of the Warriors’ outgoing package in the nixed Durant trade talks.

Kevin Durant Open to Warriors Reunion

Durant nearly reunited with the Warriors at the trade deadline. But Durant nixed the deal when he learned about it because he did not want to move midseason.

But this offseason is another story.

“We just play the season out and if that’s the decision you want to make in the offseason then you figure it out,” Durant said on the “Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis” on Feb. 26. “It’s just such a big change to make and I’ve been through it before I was like damn that’s not really it. If I can stop it, then why not?”

The Warriors have a chance if still they want to this summer as the Suns are expected to revisit trade talks involving Durant, according to Charania.

“Phoenix is expected to engage in trade conversations involving Durant and will have discussions on the future of Beal, according to sources. Multiple teams will seriously pursue Durant, who finished another stellar season, and the franchise is expected to work with Durant and his business partner and Boardroom CEO Rich Kleiman on the next landing spot for the future Hall of Famer,” Charania wrote.