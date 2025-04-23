Suns Get New Franchise Center in Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade Proposal

A Kevin Durant trade is inevitable for the Phoenix Suns as they made it clear they will re-tool around Devin Booker.

Durant is the Suns’ biggest trade chip that will give them the most return to significantly improve and balance out their roster.

Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz proposed a blockbuster trade with the Miami Heat that will help the Suns achieve their goal this offseason.

Swartz’s trade proposal:

Miami Heat Receive: F Kevin Durant

Phoenix Suns Receive: F/C Kel’el Ware, F Duncan Robinson, G Terry Rozier, 2025 first-round pick (via Golden State Warriors), 2030 first-round pick (top-five protected via Miami Heat)

“The Suns should be looking for packages that include win-now veterans, draft picks and promising young big men to pair with Devin Booker and keep the All-Star shooting guard happy in Phoenix,” Swartz wrote. This trade pitch “can check all of those boxes while offering some financial relief as well” as it would also keep them under the second apron.

“Ware is the big return here, as the 20-year-old rookie put up 10.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks on 53.6 percent shooting in his 36 starts. The 7-footer would become the Suns’ new franchise center,” Swartz wrote. Robinson and Rozier are not only salary fillers, but they are serviceable vets who could help the Suns next season. They could also flip either or both of them if they do not pan out in Phoenix. The Suns also collect a pair of first-round picks, including the 20th pick in June’s draft.

Suns Moving on From Big 3 Model

Durant’s time in Phoenix could be ending this summer as NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that they are moving on from the Big 3 model, which did not result in any playoff success over the last two seasons.

“One thing that I was told is that the Suns want to transition,” Haynes said on “Haynes’ Briefs” Friday, April 18. “They want to move away from the model that they’ve been going after for the previous two years of accumulating star talent, star players and then trying to see if it can mesh on the court. They want to move away from that and they are going to move away from that.

“So, the purpose right now and the goal moving into next season is to accumulate defensive-minded tough players. They want to play a defensive-minded, grind-it-out type of game. They want to have a product on a court that fans can appreciate.”

Ware fits the type of player the Suns are looking for to pair with Booker.

Kevin Durant’s Preferred Landing Spots Include Heat

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on April 2 that Durant had mutual interest with five teams at the trade deadline.

“Back at the NBA trade deadline, there was a list of teams whom there was mutual interest with Kevin Durant,” Charania said on “The Pat McAfee Show” at the time. “Those teams, from my understanding, are Minnesota, that’s New York, Houston, San Antonio and Miami.

“Those are the types of teams, from my understanding, that had interest then, and I expect them all to be in the mix this offseason. But the biggest thing to keep an eye on for all NBA fans and fans of those teams is: How does your team finish in the playoffs? How do the playoffs go? Because that’s going to really determine who feels like they’re a Kevin Durant away.”