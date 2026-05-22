Former Suns Center Bol Bol Suffers Major, Career-Threatening Injury Overseas

Bol Bol has not seen an NBA court since the 2024-2025 season, when he was playing with the Phoenix Suns. Since then, he has been working towards an NBA return, playing overseas, including the Philippines, where he has dominated the competition.

However, on Friday, Bol suffered a major career setback, suffering a partial Achilles tear while playing in a semifinal game in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

According to BASS Medical Group, NBA players usually take four to six months to recover from a partial Achilles tear if managed conservatively, and nine to 12 months if surgery is required. If it were a full tear, a longer wait may be needed.

Playing for the TNT Tropang 5G in the PBA, Bol went down after a drive and immediately clutched his left foot in fear during the first quarter of a game against local squad Meralco Bolts.

Bol was carried off the floor by his teammates and was rushed to the hospital while the game was happening. It was a non-contact injury, making his setback even scarier for the 7-foot-5 lanky center.

According to reports, Bol was screaming in pain immediately after picking up the injury. His team went on to lose the game.

His team announced that he will be out for the season and is expected to be replaced by former Phoenix Suns draft pick Marquese Chriss.

Bol Bol’s NBA Return in Jeopardy

According to NBA reporter Evan Sidery, Bol Bol has been working towards a potential NBA return by impressing teams with his play in overseas leagues.

His injury now throws a massive monkey wrench into his plans. If the initial prognosis is to be believed, Bol would have to stop playing basketball for the next six months, making his chances of signing with an NBA team in the offseason dim.

Bol has had numerous lower-body injuries since coming to the NBA in 2019, including soreness in his ankles and knees. However, this will be the worst injury he has nursed in his career.

Bol, the son of NBA’s tallest-ever player Manute Bol, has been known for his unorthodox style of play. He has a knack for playing like a guard on a 7-foot-5 body.

In the 2024-2025 season, he appeared in 36 games and started in 10 of them for the Suns, averaging 6.8 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.

He spent six seasons in the NBA, bouncing from one team to another. He started his career with the Denver Nuggets, who picked him up in the 44th pick of the 2019 NBA draft, before going to the Orlando Magic in 2022, and the Suns in 2023.

The Suns chose not to pick up his contract once it expired last year.

What’s Next For Bol Bol?

Bol Bol could be heading to rehab to fix his Achilles in what has been an unfortunate turn of events for him.

Bol’s injury may require him to spend the next few months rehabbing his Achilles to ultimately be back in action.

Bol, who was also expected to play for the South Sudan national team in international tournaments, may now just have to settle for overseas offers before thinking of an NBA return.