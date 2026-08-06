Suns Sign Controversial Star to $73 Million Contract Extension

The Phoenix Suns know they have 1 of the NBA’s great agitators of all time in Dillon Brooks — they want to make sure he stays around.

The Suns delivered a massive payday to Brooks on Wednesday, agreeing to a contract extension that keeps him in The Valley through 2030.

“Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks has agreed to a three-year, $73 million contract extension through 2029-30, Mike George of Klutch Sports tells ESPN,” ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote on his official X account on Wednesday night. “Brooks has become a key part of the Suns two-way, hard-nosed culture under Jordan Ott and lands a new guaranteed long-term deal … amid contract decisions, the Suns have maintained continuity from last season’s surprise playoff team by signing Brooks, Collin Gillespie, Mark Williams and Jordan Goodwin to multiyear deals — along with acquiring Miles Bridges and Luke Kennard.”

Brooks, 30, averaged a career-high 20.2 points in his 1st season with the Suns in 2025-26. He just played out the 4-year, $86 million contract extension he signed with the Houston Rockets in July 2023.

When Brooks plays out his current contract with the Suns, it will have brought his career earnings to approximately $200 million.

Offseason DUI Arrest Clouds Offseason for Brooks

Brooks’ latest payday comes after the 2017 2nd-round pick (No. 45 overall) out of Oregon has carved out a decade of getting under the skin of the NBA’s best players.

Brooks spent the 1st 6 seasons of his career with the Memphis Grizzlies, where he was named to the NBA All-Defensive Team in 2023. The Grizzlies dealt Brooks to the Rockets in July 2023 as part of a 5-team trade.

The Rockets dealt Brooks to the Suns after 2 seasons as part of the 7-team trade that brought Kevin Durant to the Rockets.

The contract also comes just 5 months after he was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona, on suspicion of DUI.

“Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks was arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence in Scottsdale, Arizona, police said,” ESPN’s Michael C. Wright wrote on March 6. “Officers conducted a traffic stop in Scottsdale at roughly 1 a.m., and after an investigation, Brooks was arrested. He was taken to jail and released following the booking process around 3:30 a.m. The DUI arrest was marijuana-related and he passed a breathalyzer test, a source close to Brooks told ESPN’s Shams Charania.”

NBA Fans Less Than Impressed With Contract

As has been the standard — and could be expected with Brooks — NBA fans came out in full force to roast the Suns over his new contract.

“Why they keep falling for it and giving him money?” Office Chair Sports wrote on its official X account. “Massive overpay.”

“Hot take: Dillon Brooks is more valuable to a contender than some players making twice his salary,” GOAT Humor wrote on its official X account.