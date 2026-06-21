Phoenix Suns Make Important Dillon Brooks Decision

The Phoenix Suns saw Dillon Brooks break out into a legitimate two-way threat during the 2025-2026 NBA season.

As they look to retain their core for next season, the Suns have made it a priority to negotiate a long-term extension with Brooks, according to NBA insider Evan Sidery.

This comes following the Suns’ signing of backup guard Collin Gillespie with a four-year, $48 million contract.

“After re-signing Collin Gillespie, the Suns’ next order of business is retaining Jordan Goodwin and signing Dillon Brooks to a long-term extension,” Sidery reported. “Both players are in active negotiations with Phoenix before the offseason officially begins.”

Brooks will be entering the final year of his current four-year, $86 million deal. He is set to make $21 million for the upcoming season,

Expectations since the past season saw Brooks take a pay raise in his next deal with the Suns, especially after his performances in the regular season.

Brooks averaged 20.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game in the regular season for the Suns, becoming a solid offensive threat on top of his defensive brilliance for the Suns, whose squad is led by Devin Booker.

The Suns reached the NBA playoffs as the eighth seed but got swept in the first round by the OKC Thunder.

Brooks was acquired by the Suns in a blockbuster seven-team trade last offseason, which sent former Phoenix superstar Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets.

What Is The Projection On Dillion Brooks’ Next Contract With The Phoenix Suns?

Dillon Brooks’ next contract has been projected.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Brooks could be getting a contract a little below the maximum salary. It would be a massive jump from his current contract, which was scaled for a role player.

“Offensively, Brooks averaged more than 20 points per game for the first time in his career,” Marks wrote. “With one year left on Brooks’ contract, Phoenix can offer an extension of up to four years and $125.4 million. “The next contract: Brooks will sign a new contract, but at less money than the maximum allowed.”

While improving his offensive game, Brooks remained at the forefront of the Suns’ defensive game plans, often guarding opposing teams’ best players.

He helped the Suns defy the odds in the regular season, where they won 45 games in a year many believed they would be a lottery team.

Suns Owner Gives Praise For Dillon Brooks

Suns owner Mat Ishbia has been impressed with Dillon Brooks’ contributions to the team in his first season in Phoenix.

According to him, Brooks has been a vocal leader of the squad, which helps them stay connected on the floor.

“He cares, and he leads,” Ishbia said at the team’s end-of-season press conference. “And when he speaks, people listen because he puts in the work. I love Dillon Brooks. Excited for him to continue to be here and be a huge part of our organization.”

For now, the Suns are expected to be one of the aggressive teams in the offseason as they look to add star power around Devin Booker, who is set to enter his 12th season in the NBA.