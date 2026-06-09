Suns Provide Ja Morant Trade Update Amid Rumors: Report

Although the Phoenix Suns were in the trade mix for Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant at February’s deadline, the Suns may be ready to move on.

Memphis is expected to move on from Ja Morant and the remaining two years and $87 million on his contract. Morant, 26, may be the final touch on the Grizzlies’ pursuit of a rebuild.

The Phoenix Suns were a team that initially shared interest in the star guard. However, the Suns “do not hold interest in pursuing a trade for Morant,” multiple league sources told ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel.

“That’s not something we are getting involved with,” a team source told the insider.

A thought of pairing Morant with the Suns’ franchise star, Devin Booker, has been shut down.

Inside Ja Morant’s Falling Out With Grizzlies

In 2025-26, Ja Morant’s lingering health issues led to him playing in just 20 games. Morant was dealt a calf strain early in the season.

On Nov. 15, Morant suffered a Grade 1 right calf strain against the the Cleveland Cavaliers. The injury resulted in him being sidelined for two weeks, missing 10 games.

Morant would return on Dec. 12, and play into January before suffering a right calf contusion. This would keep Morant out for multiple games.

After this, Morant would suffer a UCL sprain in his left elbow in Jan. 21 that resulted in receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection to help the healing process. While sidelined, Morant’s name was brought up in trade rumors at February’s deadline.

Memphis wasn’t able to move Morant, but a trade sending Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic and a midseason deal sending Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz showed the Grizzlies’ new mindset.

The Grizzlies would shut down Ja Morant for the remainder of the season in April.

“This is about organizational direction now,” Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman said. “This is not about Ja (Morant) in particular.”

Not to mention the multiple league misconduct suspensions Morant was dealt in 2023 and 2024, resulting in 33 missed games. Morant also got into an altercation with Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo and was suspeneded for one game in 2025.

It has been a mix of Morant and the Grizzlies butting heads and the franchise moving in a different direction that has resulted in the pursuit of a trade involving the guard.

When Could a Trade Involving Ja Morant Take Place?

Despite multiple teams rumored to be in trade talks involving Ja Morant, it’s believed that a deal for the Memphis Grizzlies guard may take place later in the offseason.

“There will be teams that will feel like they didn’t get what they wanted in the draft or free agency,” a Western Conference executive told ESPN’s Tim MacMahon and Michael C. Wright. “That’s when something could happen for Ja (Morant).”

Although it may take months before a trade takes place, a restart for the two-time All-Star looks to be in the best interest of Ja Morant. It will be interesting to see where he lands and what the deal consists of.