Phoenix Suns Parts Ways With Jalen Green in Bold Trade Idea For All-Star Guard

The Phoenix Suns exceeded expectations this season, making the playoffs despite trading Kevin Durant last summer. The Suns also didn’t get the most out of Jalen Green, who was plagued by hamstring injuries in his first season in Phoenix.

Green was limited to just 32 games in the regular season, averaging 17.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals. He was brilliant during the NBA Play-In Tournament, averaging 35.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 blocks in two games to help the Suns earn the eighth seed.

However, Green cooled down in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He averaged 21.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals in four games as the Thunder easily swept the Suns.

Jalen Green Trade Idea Gives Suns NBA All-Star

The Phoenix Suns are expected to build upon their successful season this summer. ESPN’s Bobby Marks named re-signing Collin Gillespie to a new contract as the Suns’ main priority in the offseason.

However, Brendan Mau of Sports Illustrated has a solution on how to upgrade the Suns’ point guard situation. Mau dropped a trade proposal involving Jalen Green, who would be sent to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for one-time NBA All-Star Dejounte Murray.

Here’s the framework of Mau’s trade idea:

Suns receive: Dejounte Murray and Saddiq Bey

Pelicans receive: Jalen Green, Ryan Dunn and the least favorable 2027 first-round pick from either the Cleveland Cavaliers or Minnesota Timberwolves.

“Murray and Bey would both fit in perfectly to the gritty culture of the Suns and could be starters alongside Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks and whoever Phoenix’s starting center is next season,” Mau wrote.

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The risk in acquiring Murray is his overall health. He has only appeared in 45 games in the last two seasons with the Pelicans. He averaged 16.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.6 steals in 14 games last season.

Bey, on the other hand, was one of the few bright spots for the Pelicans. He averaged 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 72 games.

Jalen Green’s Goal This Offseason

There has been no indication from the Phoenix Suns that they are open to trading Jalen Green. They have not seen the results from a full season of Green playing alongside Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks.

Speaking to Shane Young of Suns.com, Green revealed that he plans to stay healthy this offseason and enter his second year in Phoenix injury-free.

“Every summer, you double down on the work,” Green said. “What you could do better, watch the season back and look at how things played out, the areas you can improve in. But I think the weight room is going to be where I spend a lot of my time. Just due to injuries, getting my program together and try to come into next year without any injuries.”

The Suns have plenty of free agents this summer, while Brooks is eligible for a contract extension. “The Villain” is coming off a breakout year, averaging 20.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals.