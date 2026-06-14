Phoenix Suns Trade Proposal Swaps Jalen Green For All-Star Forward

The Phoenix Suns were one of the most surprising teams of the season. Many fans and analysts predicted them to be near the bottom of the West, but they made the playoffs as the No. 8 seed.

There’s nowhere to go but up for Phoenix, with players like Devin Booker, Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks as their core. However, they would need to make upgrades on their roster for coach Jordan Ott’s second season in charge.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Suns need to prioritize bringing back Collin Gillespie and Mark Williams. They also have to hope for Khaman Maluach and Rasheer Fleming to make the leap next season.

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Suns Trade Idea Swaps Jalen Green for All-Star Forward

John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 reported last month that the Phoenix Suns have three options for Mark Williams. They could re-sign him to a team-friendly contract, trade him if he wants a big contract or just let him leave in free agency for free.

If Williams walks, the Suns are going to rely on Khaman Maluach to be their starting center next season. Dillon Brooks at power forward is also unsustainable if they want to contend. They would have to upgrade at the four to move him into his natural position at small forward.

Cem Yolbulan of Sports Illustrated has a trade idea that would help the Suns in that regard, but it involves sending Jalen Green to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Suns receive: Zion Williamson

Pelicans receive: Jalen Green

Zion Williamson is a risky trade target for the Suns, but owner Mat Ishbia isn’t afraid to take risks.

“Owner Mat Ishbia has been very aggressive since taking over the team, and that is unlikely to change now that he has tasted some success,” Yolbulan wrote. “Phoenix doesn’t have much draft capital to offer the Pelicans since they traded away most of them in win-now moves over the last few years. “But they have players who could be of interest to New Orleans. Jalen Green is one of those. The Suns have an abundance of backcourt players and a massive hole at power forward.”

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The Suns would have a real second option on offense with Williamson, who averaged 21.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steals this season.

Green, on the other hand, was limited to just 32 games due to multiple muscle-related injuries. He did play well in the NBA Play-In Tournament, helping the Suns earn the No. 8 seed.

Jalen Green’s Fit in New Orleans

The Suns aren’t obliged to change their roster, considering they barely saw the potential of a Devin Booker-Jalen Green backcourt for a full season.

But what about the Pelicans? Acquiring a player like Green means they will have a glut of scoring guards. Jeremiah Fears is reportedly untouchable, as per Brandon “Scoop B.” Robinson, leaving Dejounte Murray and Jordan Poole as potential trade candidates.

Green averaged 17.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals in his first season in Phoenix. He was even better in the NBA Play-In Tournament, putting up 35.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 blocks in two games.