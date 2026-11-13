Suns ‘Motivated’ to Trade $36 Million Guard Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline

The Phoenix Suns are starting to put together wins, but uncertainty remains about the franchise’s future. Currently sitting at a 5-6 record, Phoenix has won four of its last five.

However, the Suns are working around a large hole in the rotation: a true point guard.

Devin Booker is listed as the Suns’ starting point guard on the team’s depth chart. He currently leads the team in points (25.5) and assists (5.0) per game. Jalen Green and Collin Gillespie have taken on part of the point guard role, but it hasn’t panned out much for Green.

The 24-year-old, who is making $36.25 million this year with a $36 million player option for next, is averaging just 11.6 points and 3.1 assists per game. Underwhelming, to say the least. This has led to Green’s name being floated around in trade talks early in the season.

Suns ‘Motivated to Trade Jalen Green for Point Guard

Among early-season trade talks, Phoenix has been linked to making a move for a true point guard to help pave the way.

“The outside belief is that they are motivated to swap Green for a proven point guard,” wrote The Athletic’s Sam Amick. “The Suns, according to a team source, insist that they’ll remain patient with their roster and don’t plan to truly engage in trade talks, potentially, until later in the season.”

It seems fair not to jump ship on Jalen Green quite yet for Phoenix, but the patience game is running out of time. Since the Suns acquired Green from the Rockets in the trade that sent Kevin Durant to Houston, it hasn’t been smooth sailing for the former No. 2 overall pick.

Green appeared in just 32 games in 2025-26 while dealing with a lingering hamstring injury, averaging 17.8 points per game. This is his lowest per-game average since his rookie year in 2021-22.

At the start of 2026-27, Green has taken an even farther step back. Through 11 games, he is averaging just 11.8 points on 41.9/27.0/66.7 shooting splits.

Jalen Green Benched in Fourth Quarter in Win Over Hornets

The Phoenix Suns scraped by the Charlotte Hornets to pick up their fourth win in five games on Thursday night. The final score was 101-96.

Phoenix came from behind in the fourth quarter to knock off the Hornets at home. One player not in the Suns’ lineup in the final period was Jalen Green.

Head coach Jordan Ott gave that time to Jordan Goodwin and Collin Gillespie down the stretch, leading to the Phoenix win.

“You’re in the heat of the battle, and I thought that group, not only the first half, but the second half, had it going… We’ll continue to look at it and try to get the best groups out there at the best time,” Ott said in a postgame interview.

Jordan Ott and the Suns are exploring different avenues to get Jalen Green involved. However, time is ticking.