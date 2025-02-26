Kevin Durant’s Fate Sealed in Phoenix: Insider

Kevin Durant‘s days in Phoenix are already numbered as they continue their free fall after the NBA All-Star break.

The Phoenix Suns have lost back-to-back and eight of their last 10 games to slide to 11th in the Western Conference, 2.5 games outside the play-in group. It’s a colossal failure at this point for the Suns team that has the highest payroll in the league and employs a Big Three of Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Durant knew his fate was already sealed the moment his name was included in trade talks with his old team, the Golden State Warriors at the deadline.

“Well, they’re going to trade him, and he and he knows that,” Windhorst said on “NBA Today” on Wednesday, Feb. 26. “He’s actually given them [some grace]. There’s been a couple of opportunities where he could have criticized them for trying to trade him. He has not done that. He has been very professional about this, and I expect that to continue throughout the rest of the regular season.”

Kevin Durant Still in His Prime

Since he rejected a midseason move back to Golden State, Durant is averaging 26.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.5 blocks while shooting an efficient 56.9% from the field. Unfortunately, they only won once during this stretch.

“He’s going to try to win every game he’s out there,” Windhorst said of Durant. “And then in the offseason, he sort of gave himself a little ad there. He’s like, ‘Whatever team gets me, you know, I’m gonna make a difference. I’m still in my prime.’ So, I think he’s handled this very appropriately.

“And look, I know that the Warriors wanted him. It didn’t work out. He said, ‘I want to be [in Phoenix].’ The Warriors are doing great too. They’re doing just fine. KD is setting himself up for his last act. I think everybody’s intentions are crystal clear here.”

Durant, who will turn 37 in September, has one year left on his current deal that will pay him $54.7 million next season. In June, Durant will be eligible to sign a two-year, $124 million extension with the Suns. But that is unlikely to happen based on Windhorst’s report.

Kevin Durant Open to Golden State Return

Durant told his former Warriors teammate Draymond Green on his podcast show with Baron Davis that he would be open to joining them if they still want to trade for him in the offseason.

“We just play the season out and if that’s the decision you want to make in the offseason then you figure it out,” Durant said on the “Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis” that dropped on Wednesday, Feb. 26. “It’s just such a big change to make and I’ve been through it before I was like damn that’s not really it.”

Durant revealed that the reason why he was against the Warriors trade was because he knew ouldwill gut the Warriors’ roster depth and their draft capital.

“A player like me costs a lot,” Durant explained. “Going into your team is gonna be a whole new era of your team when I get to your team and that’s a lot of work through the season like I’m still of value, especially with my contract and just my production that me just getting up and moving in the middle of season, it’s going to be a big blow to any team I’m going.”

Another team that could add Durant in the offseason is the Houston Rockets, who acquired the Suns’ picks (2025, 2027, and the more favorable first-round pick in 2029 between the Suns and Dallas Mavericks) from Brooklyn in the offseason.