Suns Star Kevin Durant Sends 4-Word Message Amid Trade Talk

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant fired off a four-word message on social media in response to a fan amid swirling trade speculation.

Durant was named a potential target of the Houston Rockets after the team pulled off a draft pick-heavy trade with the Brooklyn Nets. The deal included the Suns’ 2027 first-rounder, which ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported would make it “easier” for Houston to trade for Durant.

“The implications of the Rockets landing the Suns’ picks? Houston wants to trade for Kevin Durant and that becomes far easier if they can return the Suns’ picks that they gave up in the Durant deal to the Nets,” Wojnarowski tweeted. “Suns have said they’re keeping Durant for now, but that could change next season. But now, Houston has the picks to make the Suns whole again.”

Shortly after the news from Woj, Durant fired back at a fan who was responding to the news.

“KD so sorry. look at what his reputation is now lol,” the fan wrote.

Durant responded: “Well check ball then.”

Suns Unlikely to Move Kevin Durant

Wojnarowski slightly backed off the idea of Durant being dealt after his initial report. He cited the Suns’ plan of running it back with their current group and trying to win a championship with the core of Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. However, he did note how the Rockets’ move could come into play down the line.

“As intrigued as the Rockets have been about Durant, they’re determined to use the Suns picks to be aggressive on deals elsewhere now, sources tell ESPN. Phoenix has made it clear that they want to run it back with this group, and Houston is seeking a major upgrade now,” Wojnarowski said.

He continued: “Rockets possess a pick swap with Suns in 2025, Suns’ pick in 2027 and could end up with the Suns’ pick in 2029 based on contingencies. If the Suns are ever faced with breaking up team, Houston’s also in prime position to pursue a younger Devin Booker. For now, Phoenix is trying to win.”

Suns Star Kevin Durant Had Issues With Role

Durant’s first full season with the Suns didn’t go as planned. He averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.0 assists, but it was a year of ups and downs. It ended with a mighty thud as Phoenix was swept in the first round by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After the elimination, The Athletic reported that Durant had an issue with his role within the offense.

“Sources briefed on the matter told The Athletic that Durant never felt comfortable with his role in Phoenix’s offense alongside Booker and Beal this season,” Shams Charania and Doug Haller of The Athletic wrote. “Those sources said Durant had persistent issues with the offense, feeling that he was being relegated to the corner far too often and not having the proper designs to play to his strengths as the offense was built around pick-and-rolls.”

The Suns parted ways with head coach Frank Vogel shortly after the season and hired Mike Budenholzer.