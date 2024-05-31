$85 Million Star & Champion Tabbed Suns ‘Dream Target’

The Phoenix Suns were routinely criticized for not having a point guard on their roster. To fix this problem, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz floated Kyle Lowry as the Suns’ “dream target” in free agency.

Swartz explained why Lowry would fit with the Suns despite his old age as an NBA player.

“Kyle Lowry, who turned 38 in late March, may be heading into the final year of his storied career. The six-time All-Star and 2018-19 NBA champion can still run an offense and hit open threes, even if he’s not a major scoring threat anymore.

“The Suns bringing Lowry off the bench for 20-25 minutes per game would help everything run more smoothly while adding a hefty dose of veteran leadership to the locker room.”

Lowry won a title with the Toronto Raptors back in 2019. Though not producing at an All-Star level anymore, Lowry is still productive. With the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers, Lowry averaged 8.1 points, four assists, and 3.5 rebounds a game. He also shot 43.2% from the field and 39.2% from three.

Lowry’s play may earn him an offer richer than the veteran’s minimum. If so, the Suns may be out of luck there. He finished a three-year, $85 million contract he signed with the Heat in 2021.

Kris Dunn Tabbed ‘Realistic’ Target for Suns

The Suns won’t have a lot of options to choose from this offseason because of their restrictions. To compensate, Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey explained why he considered Kris Dunn a “realistic” target for them.

“The Phoenix Suns need a legitimate table-setter and plus defender, and Kris Dunn checks both those boxes.