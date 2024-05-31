$85 Million Star & Champion Tabbed Suns ‘Dream Target’

The Phoenix Suns were routinely criticized for not having a point guard on their roster. To fix this problem, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz floated Kyle Lowry as the Suns’ “dream target” in free agency.
Swartz explained why Lowry would fit with the Suns despite his old age as an NBA player.
“Kyle Lowry, who turned 38 in late March, may be heading into the final year of his storied career. The six-time All-Star and 2018-19 NBA champion can still run an offense and hit open threes, even if he’s not a major scoring threat anymore.
“The Suns bringing Lowry off the bench for 20-25 minutes per game would help everything run more smoothly while adding a hefty dose of veteran leadership to the locker room.”
Lowry won a title with the Toronto Raptors back in 2019. Though not producing at an All-Star level anymore, Lowry is still productive. With the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers, Lowry averaged 8.1 points, four assists, and 3.5 rebounds a game. He also shot 43.2% from the field and 39.2% from three.
Lowry’s play may earn him an offer richer than the veteran’s minimum. If so, the Suns may be out of luck there. He finished a three-year, $85 million contract he signed with the Heat in 2021.
Kris Dunn Tabbed ‘Realistic’ Target for Suns
The Suns won’t have a lot of options to choose from this offseason because of their restrictions. To compensate, Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey explained why he considered Kris Dunn a “realistic” target for them.
“The Phoenix Suns need a legitimate table-setter and plus defender, and Kris Dunn checks both those boxes.
“He’s also a very low-usage offensive player, which would make him a seamless fit alongside the trio of ball-dominant stars in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal.”
A former No. 3 pick, Dunn was out of the NBA until recently. He made it back into the NBA when the Jazz gave him a shot in their rotation in 2023. He will be a free agent this summer, and could very well be a diamond in the rough for the Suns.
Dunn does not fit the classic mold of a point guard in the same way Lowry would. However, he would bring more of a two-way presence in the second unit than what the Suns had.
Robert Williams III Tabbed as ‘Ambitious’ Suns Target
Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale explained why Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III is an ambitious trade target for the Suns,
“RW3 isn’t the biggest 5, but when healthy, he provides real pop, excellent mobility and rim protection about which the Suns can only dream right now. His finishing and passing out of dives to the hoop are useful, too.”
He also expressed concern for how the Suns would make a trade work for Williams.
“Does Phoenix have the assets necessary to compensate both the Blazers for RW3 and another team to take on Nurkić? And if so, are they willing to spend them on someone who fills a need and makes them materially better but has also totaled just 41 appearances over the past two seasons?”
Williams is as talented as he is injury-prone. He’s a shot-blocker and a lob threat who made the NBA’s All-Defense second team. Given the Suns’ desperation to improve, he may be their best shot, warts and all.