Phoenix Suns’ Major Plans for Miles Bridges Revealed

The Phoenix Suns made a big trade this offseason, acquiring Miles Bridges from the Charlotte Hornets.

It wasn’t a popular move for the Suns due to Bridges’ personal history, but the franchise reportedly has big plans for the 28-year-old forward.

Bridges is coming off a down campaign with the Hornets last season. He averaged 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists on 46.0% shooting from the field, including 33.3% from 3-point range.

Phoenix Suns’ Plans for Miles Bridges

In a recent episode of The Hoops Collective podcast, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst discussed Miles Bridges’ future with the Phoenix Suns.

Windhorst believes Bridges will wait until later in the regular season before signing an extension with the Suns. The analyst added that the Phoenix front office and coaching staff see the athletic forward having a big role next season.

“Miles Bridges did not extend his contract, and my understanding is he’s probably going to wait and try to extend it later,” Windhorst said, via David Yakpowitz of ClutchPoints. “You may see him come in a really have like a good sizable role. I think they have not only an intent to pay him, they have an intent to really give him a big role.”

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It’s unclear what big role Bridges will play under coach Jordan Ott, but he will likely be the team’s starting power forward. He could become the third option on offense behind Devin Booker and Jalen Green, though Dillon Brooks proved he could be a reliable scorer last season.

Bridges is perfect in the dunker’s spot, especially if Booker and Green can penetrate to the basket to draw the defense and open things up.

Miles Bridges’ Message to Phoenix Suns Fans

Speaking at his introductory press conference last month, Miles Bridges talked about the reaction of the Phoenix Suns fanbase to his acquisition. He understands how unpopular his personal history was, but he’s willing to earn the trust and respect of Suns fans.

“It’s mixed feelings about me being here,” Bridges said, via The Associated Press. “But I take full responsibility for my actions, I’ve been to counseling, I’ve been to therapy. Right now I’m prioritizing just being better as a man every day, on and off the court. Mainly off the court.”

Bridges was arrested for felony domestic violence for allegedly assaulting Mychelle Johnson, the mother of his children, back in the summer of 2022 during his free agency. He pleaded no contest and was sentenced to three years of probation.

The NBA suspended him for 30 games upon returning to the league after missing the entire 2022-23 season due to the incident. He was recently entangled with Johnson once again, accusing her of assault, as per TMZ Sports.