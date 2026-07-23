Miles Bridges Sends Honest Message to Phoenix Suns Fans

The Phoenix Suns acquired Miles Bridges from the Charlotte Hornets this offseason. The move wasn’t popular with some parts of the Suns fanbase, mainly due to Bridges’ personal history.

Speaking during his introductory press conference on Wednesday, Bridges addressed the reaction of the fans about his trade. He delivered an honest message and assured them that he’s making the right steps about improving himself.

“It’s mixed feelings about me being here,” Bridges said, via The Associated Press. “But I take full responsibility for my actions, I’ve been to counseling, I’ve been to therapy. Right now I’m prioritizing just being better as a man every day, on and off the court. Mainly off the court.”

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Amid the 2022 offseason, Bridges was arrested for felony domestic violence for allegedly assaulting the mother of his children, Mychelle Johnson, in front of their kids. He pleaded no contest and was sentenced to three years of probation, while two more charges from the same issue were dismissed.

Bridges ended up missing the entire 2022-23 season due to what happened before getting suspended for 30 games by the NBA.

Miles Bridges Recently Accused His Ex of Assault

Before his trade to the Phoenix Suns became official, TMZ Sports reported that Miles Bridges had filed documents accusing Mychelle Johnson assault and battery. Johnson, who is the mother of the former couple’s four children, allegedly threw water on the NBA player during a custody exchange in front of their kids.

Johnson has filed separate documents claiming that the charges being brought by Bridges were “false and frivolous.” She also claimed that he tried to run her over with a golf cart during the custody exchange and her throwing the water was an act of self-defense.

It’s not a new issue between Bridges and Johnson. He filed a restraining order against her back in May for alleged cyberstalking.

Suns GM Not Worried About Miles Bridges’ Past

In the same introductory press conference, Phoenix Suns general manager Brian Gregory told reporters that he’s not worried about Miles Bridges’ personal history. He’s also confident that the Suns fanbase will appreciate what Bridges can bring to the team next season.

“Those questions are part of his story,” Gregory said, via The Associated Press. “He’s dealt with them before and he’ll deal with them today as well. I think those questions, we were aware of and we knew about, and that’s why we took this decision so seriously.”

The Suns gave up Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neale and a 2033 first-round pick for Bridges, a 2029 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick. The trade wasn’t well-received by some analysts, mainly due to how valuable the 2033 first-rounder could be to a potential rebuilding team.