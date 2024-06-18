Former $22 Million Wing Floated as Suns’ Free Agent Target

Unless they make any drastic changes, the Phoenix Suns can only offer the veteran’s minimum to free agents. They have limited options at their disposal, but one that could help them is Nicolas Batum.

PHNX Sports’ Gerald Bourguet explained why he views Batum as the Suns’ No. 1 target with the veteran’s minimum. He explained how his numbers are good enough to warrant a veteran’s minimum contract.

“Averaging 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.6 blocks in his 25.5 minutes per game, Batum played three games for the Clippers before being traded to Philly for the other 57. He shot 45.3 percent overall and 39.5 percent from 3, taking 3.1 attempts per game.”

He then explained that Batum’s most recent playoff outing gives him more appeal as a player.

“Even on the stat sheet, Batum stepped up his numbers to 6.3 points and 5.8 rebounds a night on 40.9 percent shooting from deep during Philly’s first-round series. He also went from holding opponents to 2.0 percent worse shooting in the regular season to 11.0 percent worse shooting in the playoffs.”

Bourguet concluded by adding that Batum’s skillset matches what the Suns need.

“From his smart defensive rotations to his high-catch, quick-trigger 3s to his intelligent passing, Batum is the type of connective piece Phoenix can trust in high-octane moments. He’d be an excellent pickup on a vet minimum deal, bolstering their wing rotation in the process.”

Batum just finished a two-year, $22 million contract with the Clippers.

Suns Expected to Re-Sign Royce O’Neale: Report

What could affect a potential Batum chase is who the Suns decide to keep around. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto revealed that the Suns are likely to keep mid-season acquisition Royce O’Neale.

“Free agent Royce O’Neale is expected to re-sign with Phoenix and is projected to earn roughly $10 million annually. The Suns have O’Neale’s Bird Rights heading into free agency, allowing them to go over the cap to retain him,” Scotto wrote.

The Suns acquired O’Neale mid-season, which may have affected his play. Keeping him shores up the Suns’ wing depth, which they desperately need knowing their title aspirations. Him sticking around may be a turnoff to Batum, who will likely want to play in the rotation.

It’s also possible that someone like Batum, who wants to win, could also play more of a small-ball center role for the Suns. That is if he decides to join them.

Sixers Want to Keep Nicolas Batum: Report

It goes without saying that Batum will have a bidding market for his services. The Philadelphia 76ers, the team he just played for, is among the teams interested in him.

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey reported that Batum is among the players the Sixers would like to retain. His list included a former Sun.

“A source said Nico Batum, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Kyle Lowry are the free agents the team most likely would like to re-sign. Not only do they mesh well with All-Stars Maxey and Joel Embiid, they might not command a lot of money in the free-agent market.”

The Sixers will have plenty of cap room this offseason, so keeping Batum won’t be their biggest priority. However, it’s likely he’ll wait to see how their initial plans unfold.