Phoenix Suns Predicted to Land Big 12 Player of the Year

The Phoenix Suns have just one pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

In a draft pool that is one of the deepest and most talented in years, the Suns have the No. 47 overall pick.

While there usually isn’t a lot of talent towards the end of the second round, this year, a conference player of the year could fall into the Suns’ laps.

University of Arizona guard Jaden Bradley is being mocked to the Suns by ESPN’s Jeremy Woo and USA Today’s Bryan Kalbrosky, which would keep him in the valley for the foreseeable future.

What Would Bradley Bring to the Phoenix Suns?

Bradley played his freshman year at the University of Alabama before transferring to Arizona following the 2022-23 season.

He would become an important bench piece immediately, playing 20 minutes per game. While it was Caleb Love’s team in 2023-24, Bradley would assume the starting point guard role after that season.

In 2024-25, he would start, averaging 12.1 points and 3.7 assists. Bradley would become a vital part of the Arizona team. After Love left, he would become the leader of the team.

In 2025-26, he upped his game, averaging 13.3 points, 4.4 assists and elite defense on the way to Arizona’s first Final Four in 25 years.

He would win Big 12 Player of the Year and would be an All-Defense selection as well.

While Bradley’s numbers don’t suggest an elite scorer, he can score at will when necessary. In the clutch, he’s even better, sinking midrange shots and driving to the basket with authority. He can score consistently at all three levels.

While he is a solid passer, he likely won’t put up gaudy assist totals at the next level. He is an elite defender, and that will definitely translate at the next level.

His ceiling is somewhat limited by his height ( listed at 6-foot-3), but overall, he has the chance to be a solid point guard in the NBA.

How Does He Fit on the Team?

While Phoenix doesn’t have as big a need at guard as they do at power forward, it would be nice to get one.

While Devin Booker has played point guard for the Suns, he has shown himself to be a better off-ball guard. Collin Gillespie’s breakout has also complicated things for Phoenix. Gillespie averaged 12.7 points, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 28.5 minutes.

Gillespie also shoots the 3-ball well, at a 40.1% rate. However, he is entering free agency, and it’s unknown if Phoenix will re-sign him.

Bradley would be a great option at backup point guard, but it may be too soon to give him the starting job if Gillespie departs.

Otherwise, there are no true point guards on the roster. While the Suns could try Booker or Jalen Green at the point, they both should remain off-ball.

Getting a power four conference player of the year with the No. 47 pick feels like a crime. While he does need some development, it would be an excellent bargain for Phoenix.

He could be a perfect fit for a Suns team that surprisingly made the playoffs last year. We don’t have long to find out who the selection will be. So, buckle up, Suns fans.