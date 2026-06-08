Realistic Phoenix Suns Trade Package For Ja Morant Revealed

The Phoenix Suns could make Ja Morant their next star target if they want to improve the roster this offseason. This past season featured a lot of success, despite trading Kevin Durant away for Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green. Phoenix had a strong season and made the playoffs, even with Green missing more than half of the season with injury issues. However, they clearly lack a second star to make any real noise in the Western Conference.

Fadeaway World pitched the following trade as the most realistic package:

“Phoenix Suns receive: Ja Morant Memphis Grizzlies receive: Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neale, Haywood Highsmith, Jamaree Bouyea, 2029 Phoenix Suns second-round pick, 2032 Phoenix Suns second-round pick”

The trade would be one-sided in terms of overall talent since the Memphis Grizzlies are rebuilding with a top three pick this year. Memphis reportedly may have to accept a trade package without any noteworthy young stars or future first round picks.

Phoenix could give them a couple of role players to match salaries and provide some veteran mentorship to the young roster. The Grizzlies traded away both Jaren Jackson and Desmond Bane within the past year to make it clear they are rebuilding. Morant would have to be traded for limited assets to give the young talent a fresh slate.

Why Phoenix Suns Would Want Ja Morant

Morant is coming off a few rough seasons due to things like injuries and suspensions slowing him down. This past season saw Morant’s numbers and shooting percentages taking a dip until he started missing time via injury.

Phoenix could take the flyer on a former All-Star at his lowest possible value and try to rebuild him into a star player. Devin Booker is already the face of the franchise, so Morant could fit into a number two option rather than having to be the superstar.

Brooks also spent time playing with Morant in Memphis to have some familiarity and make it a more comfortable fit. The Suns must add another impact player to truly take the next step forward, and Morant is the best buy-low candidate that can help them win if things work out.

Why Memphis Would Accept Weak Deal

The trade package is not that exciting on paper, but both Grayson Allen and Royce O’Neale are good role players. Both players can play heavy minutes for Memphis and help provide some scoring options behind likely third overall pick Cameron Boozer.

However, they would be able to trade one or both players for younger assets by next season’s deadline. Any offer that the Grizzlies take for Morant will likely see them settling for a much weaker trade package that his value would have dictated just two years ago.

This trade gives Memphis the flexibility to add short-term contracts and potentially contend faster by hitting the free agent market over the next few years. Most rebuilding teams don’t want to add long-term salary these days, unless it’s for someone they view as having All-Star potential. Phoenix could give them a quick out to move Morant and restart their future.