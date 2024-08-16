Proposed ‘Realistic’ Trade Sends Suns $54 Million Wing & Champion

Suns receive: Barnes, Keldon Johnson, Julian Champagnie

“The Suns, meanwhile, might pounce on any Beal deal they could find, but they’d be getting more than scraps from San Antonio. Barnes is a solid, three-and-D support piece, Johnson is an ignitable scorer, and Champagnie is building a three-and-D base.

He then explained why Barnes and the others would be good for them.

“Beal’s contract, which includes an indefensible no-trade clause, might be the Association’s worst. And since the Suns are both short on assets and over the second apron, their options to sweeten a subtraction are limited.”

Buckley explained why the Suns may have to settle for a trade like this.

“All three could fit Phoenix’s wing rotation or the Suns could flip one or two for depth in other spots.”

Barnes will enter the second year of a three-year, $54 million contract.

Harrison Barnes Brings Championship Experience

Barnes has carved out a solid NBA career. He has not and probably will not make an All-Star team. However, he has proven himself solid, averaging as many as 19.2 points per game back when he played for the Dallas Mavericks.

However, before that, Barnes started for the Golden State Warriors when they won their first championship with Stephen Curry in 2015. He helped them make it back to the NBA Finals in 2016.

However, since leaving the Warriors the following offseason, he has returned to the postseason exactly once. Nonetheless, he has been there on multiple occasions. He may not have been the Warriors’ best player—far from it, in fact—but Barnes has been part of a winning formula, even if it’s been a while since he has.

Harrison Barnes Contract Would Appeal to Suns

The Suns roster will be expensive, and Beal’s high salary will contribute to that. Beal will enter the third year of a five-year, $251 million contract.

Besides not coming close to a title, what makes it harder is that they are well above the NBA’s second tax apron. If they stay there, they will face harsh penalties in addition to what they would pay in luxury tax.

Barnes’ contract is much cheaper and will expire in 2025. That would help the Suns out financially, and he could fill more holes than Beal, even if Beal is the better player of the two. Phoenix will likely keep things the way they are after the moves they made during the 2024 NBA Offseason.

However, if they have failed to improve much compared to the 2023-24 season, a trade like this might be exactly what they need.