Proposed Suns Trade Reunites Kevin Durant With Former Team

Trading Kevin Durant is out of the question for the Phoenix Suns right now. However, it could come into question if they fail to make any progress after the disappointing season they just had.

If they do, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley proposed the following trade that would reunite Durant with one of his former teams, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Suns receive: Lu Dort, Josh Giddey, Jaylin Williams, the No. 12 pick, 2027 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick (via Mavericks), 2029 first-round pick

Thunder receive: Durant

Buckley explained why the Suns would accept a package like this knowing where they currently stand.

“The Suns could have real questions about this core’s ability to contend already, and they might have to pivot toward finding Booker more help that better fits his timeline.