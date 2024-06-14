Proposed Suns Trade Reunites Kevin Durant With Former Team

Trading Kevin Durant is out of the question for the Phoenix Suns right now. However, it could come into question if they fail to make any progress after the disappointing season they just had.
If they do, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley proposed the following trade that would reunite Durant with one of his former teams, the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Suns receive: Lu Dort, Josh Giddey, Jaylin Williams, the No. 12 pick, 2027 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick (via Mavericks), 2029 first-round pick
Thunder receive: Durant
Buckley explained why the Suns would accept a package like this knowing where they currently stand.
“The Suns could have real questions about this core’s ability to contend already, and they might have to pivot toward finding Booker more help that better fits his timeline.
“This package would allow that. Dort, Giddey, and Williams could all step into rotation roles for the Suns next season, and each would fill a need: Dort with his perimeter defense, Giddey with his distributing, and Williams with his shooting, lateral quickness, and athleticism at the center spot. Then, Phoenix also nets three future unprotected firsts, which could immediately be re-introduced to the trade market for more immediate assistance.”
Phoenix came up very short after entering the 2023-24 season with title aspirations. If they decide this core can’t finish the job, a trade proposal like this isn’t the worst idea.
James Jones Believes Suns Can ‘Maximize’ Kevin Durant
Following the Suns’ elimination, Suns President of Basketball Operations James Jones explained why he thinks the Suns can get the most out of Durant
“I tell you, that’s a constant focus for us to continue to figure out how to maximize Kevin Durant,” Jones told reporters, per Duane Rankin. “No one has done it yet. I believe we will be the first team to do it because if we can maximize him, we can maximize our entire roster. We’re a better team, but that’s not an issue. I think Kevin had a phenomenal season this year offensively.”
Jones also made some bold claims about Durant’s first full year with the Suns.
“I think he had some of the best stretches of his career this year,” Jones added. “So it wasn’t an offensive thing. It wasn’t a utilization or usage thing. It was just the totality of figuring out when and where, and how to do it together. We just could not get on the same page.”
The Suns have since replaced Frank Vogel with Mike Budenholzer. Budenholzer could be an improvement, but the Suns will need more than him and a maximized Durant.
Kevin Durant Claps Back at Fan
It turns out Buckley isn’t the only one who thinks Durant returning to the Thunder would be good for his legacy. A fan advised Durant to return to his former team to help his legacy.
“The only way KD can redeem his legacy is if he returns to the Thunder and wins them their first ever championship. LeBron style. Then all his sins will be forgiven. We good? @KDTrey5,” the fan posted on X, formerly Twitter.
Durant caught wind of the comment and clapped back at it.
“You ain’t God. Go get ready for work,” Durant replied.
It appears an Oklahoma City reunion isn’t in the cards for Durant. Not that anyone was necessarily worried about that.