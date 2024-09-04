Proposed 4-Way Trade Sends Suns $90 Million Wing for Bradley Beal

The Phoenix Suns may start the season with Bradley Beal on the team. In fact, they may not even have a choice in the matter. However, if they decide to trade Beal, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz proposed a trade that would get Beal out of town.

In an August 30 story, Swartz proposed the following four-way trade between the Suns, Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, and Los Angeles Clippers.

Bulls Receive: Keldon Johnson, Terance Mann, Bones Hyland, Amir Coffey

Swartz then explained why the Suns would look to trade Beal.

“Beal was already an awkward fit in Phoenix with Devin Booker. The addition of Tyus Jones as a likely starter and Monte Morris as a rotation point guard are going to reduce Beal’s role further and make his contract look even more egregious.”

He also explained why, from a financial standpoint, the Suns’ best move would be to get rid of him.

“Beal is going to be the NBA’s fourth-highest paid player next season, only behind MVPs like Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid, and Nikola Jokić. He’ll be making $57.1 million in 2026-27, or an estimated 33.9 percent of the cap. For a Suns team that’s estimated to cost over $419 million in salaries and luxury tax this season, getting off Beal’s contract (while bringing in other talent) needs to be a priority.”

Why Suns Accept That Package for Bradley Beal

Swartz also explained why the Suns would take back that package for Beal. He started with Powell, who won a title with the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

“Powell has finished fourth in Sixth Man of the Year voting each of the past two seasons, giving the Los Angeles Clippers 13.9 points on 43.5 percent shooting from three in 2023-24. With a starting five of Jones, Booker, Grayson Allen, Kevin Durant, and Jusuf Nurkić, Powell would be the perfect sixth man for this group with his elite outside shooting and overall scoring chops. Powell will also enter the fourth year of a five-year, $90 million contract. Swartz also explained why the Suns would want Collins and Tucker.