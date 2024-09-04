Proposed 4-Way Trade Sends Suns $90 Million Wing for Bradley Beal

The Phoenix Suns may start the season with Bradley Beal on the team. In fact, they may not even have a choice in the matter. However, if they decide to trade Beal, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz proposed a trade that would get Beal out of town.
In an August 30 story, Swartz proposed the following four-way trade between the Suns, Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, and Los Angeles Clippers.
Clippers Receive: Beal, 2031 unprotected Suns first-round pick, 2025 Kings second-round pick, 2028 Bulls second-round pick
Spurs Receive: Zach LaVine, 2029 unprotected Bulls first-round pick
Suns Receive: Norman Powell, Zach Collins, P.J. Tucker
Bulls Receive: Keldon Johnson, Terance Mann, Bones Hyland, Amir Coffey
Swartz then explained why the Suns would look to trade Beal.
“Beal was already an awkward fit in Phoenix with Devin Booker. The addition of Tyus Jones as a likely starter and Monte Morris as a rotation point guard are going to reduce Beal’s role further and make his contract look even more egregious.”
He also explained why, from a financial standpoint, the Suns’ best move would be to get rid of him.
“Beal is going to be the NBA’s fourth-highest paid player next season, only behind MVPs like Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid, and Nikola Jokić. He’ll be making $57.1 million in 2026-27, or an estimated 33.9 percent of the cap. For a Suns team that’s estimated to cost over $419 million in salaries and luxury tax this season, getting off Beal’s contract (while bringing in other talent) needs to be a priority.”
Why Suns Accept That Package for Bradley Beal
Swartz also explained why the Suns would take back that package for Beal. He started with Powell, who won a title with the Toronto Raptors in 2019.
“Powell has finished fourth in Sixth Man of the Year voting each of the past two seasons, giving the Los Angeles Clippers 13.9 points on 43.5 percent shooting from three in 2023-24. With a starting five of Jones, Booker, Grayson Allen, Kevin Durant, and Jusuf Nurkić, Powell would be the perfect sixth man for this group with his elite outside shooting and overall scoring chops.
Powell will also enter the fourth year of a five-year, $90 million contract. Swartz also explained why the Suns would want Collins and Tucker.
“Collins, 26, averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 0.8 blocks in only 22.1 minutes a game for the San Antonio Spurs last season and would give the Suns a big that can stretch the floor with his three-point shooting. Tucker brings defense, toughness, and 104 games of playoff experience.”
The Roadblock in Bradley Beal Trade
Though the Suns could consider trading Beal, there’s a problem. Beal currently has a no-trade clause, meaning that he has to agree to a trade. That’s how the Suns acquired Beal in 2023.
Beal would have to agree to the trade to finalize it. Swartz explained why Beal would agree to his trade proposal.
“Beal still owns a no-trade clause in his contract, although pitching him on a move to Los Angeles to play for Tyronn Lue and alongside two future Hall of Famers in Kawhi Leonard and James Harden shouldn’t be a hard sell.”
The Clippers lost Paul George during the 2024 NBA Offseason, so Beal would be a solid rebound. However, much like Devin Booker, Beal might be redundant next to Harden.
