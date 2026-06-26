Suns Re-Sign Key Big Man Prior to Him Reaching Free Agency

The Phoenix Suns have been trying to figure out a way to put together a roster that will be able to compete in the Western Conference. This past season, they were swept by the Thunder in the first round of the playoffs. That was a good first step.

With the next era of this team, they are looking to win postseason games. Trading Kevin Durant last offseason was a big step for the team. Now, they have a new team that is built around plenty of key contributors. One of them is center Mark Williams.

Williams was brought in as the starting center, and now he is a key backup. He has now re-signed with the franchise, as the Suns get him on a team-friendly deal.

Suns Re-Sign Mark Williams to a Three-Year Deal

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Suns have re-signed Williams to a three-year deal. He is coming back on a three-year deal worth $38 million. That is the kind of reasonable deal that Phoenix wanted to bring him back on that still allows them to further improve the roster.

This past season, Williams averaged 11.7 points, eight rebounds, one assist, and 0.9 blocks per game. He played in 60 games, which has been an issue for him in his career. It was the most games he’s played in a single season by far. Now, he seems to have found a home in Phoenix.

Having Williams on the team and healthy is something that makes the Suns better. Of course, they still have to improve the backcourt and get some backups who can shoot. That will be their priority this summer. Doing that either via trade or free agency will be something to watch.

Phoenix has a new identity as a team now that Durant is no longer on the team. They are more defense-oriented, and getting a rim protector who can help off the bench was key for them. Williams is good enough to start in spots, as well.

Phoenix Has to Improve the Offense This Offseason

The Suns have to find a way to get easier shots. They struggled offensively most of the season. Jalen Green only played 32 games this past season and was never able to get a rhythm. They had just the 17th-ranked offense in the NBA this year, which is nowhere near good enough.

Being healthier would help. Several key players were hurt. Green was hurt, and so was Grayson Allen. Even Devin Booker only played 64 games, which was one shy of him being able to qualify for postseason awards. Better health from the core could help their offense immediately.

That doesn’t mean that they won’t stop improving the team. Bringing Williams back was just step one for the team. Now, they can make some other moves after having Williams sign a team-friendly contract. Finding trade partners might be tough.