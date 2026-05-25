Suns’ Collin Gillespie Speaks Out on Teammate’s All-Defense Snub

The Phoenix Suns, without Kevin Durant, performed much better in the 2025-26 season.
Much of that is attributed to much better defensive play by the Suns.
Although not a household name, Jordan Goodwin was the defensive anchor for Phoenix.
In just 22.5 minutes per game, Goodwin averaged 1.5 steals and 4.9 rebounds as a physical 6-foot-3 guard.
Over the weekend, the NBA All-Defense Teams were released. Much to the Suns’ players’ surprise, Goodwin did not make the list.
In fact, he didn’t receive a single vote.
Goodwin, despite being known as the Suns’ top defender, wasn’t among the 25 players with votes for either first- or second-team honors, which perplexed Suns guard Collin Gillespie.
What Did Phoenix Suns Guard Collin Gillespie Say?
After the votes were released, Gillespie took to social media to question why Goodwin wasn’t on the list.
“Goodie didn’t get a single vote for all defense?” Gillespie asked on X.
Goodwin is widely viewed as Phoenix’s best on-ball defender and brought a great combination of defending and rebounding to the Suns’ backcourt last season.
He’s viewed as a key part of head coach Jordan Ott’s system.
“That’s what Goodie (Jordan Goodwin) does every single night,” Ott said this season on Goodwin’s defensive pressure.
“We’re going to find it. We have to find it across all seven, 10, 12, however many of the runs we have. It has to be consistent pickup points and consistent pressure. There has to be a way on all nights that we bring that pressure, and that’s just part of who we are, part of our DNA.”
While it’s not entirely shocking that he wasn’t named to the first or second team, it’s surprising, given his impact on the court, that he wasn’t at least given some recognition.
Was it deserved, though?
Did Goodwin Deserve Some Respect?
Goodwin was one of five Suns players to have played in 70 or more regular-season games this year.
His 4.9 rebounding average was third on the team, despite his size and position, while his 1.5 steals average led the team.
Goodwin functioned as more of a wing than a point guard, which his size would otherwise indicate.
When the Suns needed a big stop, even on a star player, they called on Goodwin.
And he delivered.
“Massive at both ends,” Ott said after their play-in tournament win over the Warriors. “We can’t overstate his shot making, but to hold a guy like that (Stephen Curry), 3-of-10, 4-of-16, and then we talked possession, possession, possessions, he had four offensive rebounds and six steals.
“Where he started the season to now speaks volumes about who he is and what he’s becoming as a basketball player, super excited and happy he’s on our team.”
While the Suns could lose Goodwin in the upcoming free agency period, he is a top priority to bring back.
Gillespie is also a free agent, and the Suns hope to retain him as well.
Both are unrestricted free agents, but the expectation is they’ll be back in the valley as Phoenix has their bird rights.
Assuming Goodwin is back in a Phoenix uniform, the Suns’ defense will continue to be a strength under Ott.
Suns’ Collin Gillespie Speaks Out on Teammate’s All-Defense Snub