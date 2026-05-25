Suns’ Collin Gillespie Speaks Out on Teammate’s All-Defense Snub

The Phoenix Suns, without Kevin Durant, performed much better in the 2025-26 season.

Much of that is attributed to much better defensive play by the Suns.

Although not a household name, Jordan Goodwin was the defensive anchor for Phoenix.

In just 22.5 minutes per game, Goodwin averaged 1.5 steals and 4.9 rebounds as a physical 6-foot-3 guard.

Over the weekend, the NBA All-Defense Teams were released. Much to the Suns’ players’ surprise, Goodwin did not make the list.

In fact, he didn’t receive a single vote.

Goodwin, despite being known as the Suns’ top defender, wasn’t among the 25 players with votes for either first- or second-team honors, which perplexed Suns guard Collin Gillespie.

What Did Phoenix Suns Guard Collin Gillespie Say?





After the votes were released, Gillespie took to social media to question why Goodwin wasn’t on the list.

“Goodie didn’t get a single vote for all defense?” Gillespie asked on X.

Goodwin is widely viewed as Phoenix’s best on-ball defender and brought a great combination of defending and rebounding to the Suns’ backcourt last season.

He’s viewed as a key part of head coach Jordan Ott’s system.