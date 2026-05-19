Suns Could Make Unexpected Decision in 2026 NBA Draft

The Phoenix Suns have traded most of their future first-round picks over the past few years due to aggressive ownership.

For the upcoming NBA Draft, the Suns once again are without a first-round selection.

While Phoenix currently owns only the No. 47 pick in the draft, that could soon change.

Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin O’Connor, in his most recent mock draft, had the Suns selecting Florida big man Rueben Chinyelu. However, he added an interesting note that the Suns could legitimately trade up in this draft.

This upcoming draft is one of the strongest classes in recent memory, in both talent and depth.

The Suns could capitalize on that.

What Did O’Connor Say About the Phoenix Suns?

According to O’Connor, the No. 47 pick could be their second selection of the draft.

While he explains his reasoning for Chinyelu in the second round, he also gives Suns fans reason to believe that the Suns could be moving up the draft board.

“League sources say the Suns will explore trading into the first round in June’s draft,” O’Connor wrote. “For now, this is their first selection. Finding a big could make sense with Mark Williams entering free agency — especially if that big can play alongside Khaman Maluach.

“Chinyelu could be a fit. He picked up basketball as a teenager in Nigeria, worked his way up through the NBA Academy Africa pipeline in Senegal, spent a freshman year at Washington State, then transferred to Florida and became the muscle behind a national title team. As a junior, he swept every major defensive player of the year award. The role he projects for is crystal clear: rebound, anchor the paint, finish lobs, and set the tone.”

While it’s a nice thought in theory, does it make sense for Phoenix? And who would the Suns lock in on?

Is This Realistic?

This could very well happen for Phoenix.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia is not only among the most aggressive in the league in making trades, but also is no stranger to making draft-day trades.

In recent years, the Suns have gotten creative in getting draft picks after sinking much of their future capital on Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, both of whom are no longer on the roster.

In 2024, the Suns traded down from No. 22 to No. 28 to select Ryan Dunn, then used other draft capital to move up in the second round and pick Oso Ighodaro at No. 40.

Last year, Phoenix acquired the 10th pick, which they used on center Khaman Maluach. Then, they packaged future second-round picks to land the 31st pick and select forward Rasheer Fleming, and finally traded up to No. 41 for guard Koby Brea with the 52nd and 59th picks.

So, Phoenix can get creative. They also have contracts with Grayson Allen and Royce O’Neale that are tradable.

With guards Collin Gillespie and Jordan Goodwin entering free agency, Phoenix may have to get some contracts off the books to make room for one or both of these players.

But who would Phoenix move up for?

Who Could Phoenix Get in a Trade-Up?

If there’s one position that Phoenix needs, it’s in the frontcourt.

While Phoenix took Maluach in the first round of last year’s draft, he is viewed as a developmental prospect. Outside of Maluach, Ighodaro and Fleming are the only young pieces that bring size and physicality to the roster.

Luckily, this draft is deep in the frontcourt. The Suns would not have to trade up far to get a solid future piece.

If he stays in the draft, Arizona’s Koa Peat could be an option to keep him in the valley. In addition, Kentucky’s Jayden Quaintance and North Carolina’s Henri Veesaar are great options that also happen to have ties to the valley.

If the Suns do trade up in a deep draft, look for them to add a solid rotational piece to help them get back in the playoffs.