Suns Get Major Dejounte Murray Trade Update After Pelicans Break Silence

The Phoenix Suns have received another indication that Dejounte Murray could be available. Whether they intend to pursue him remains a different question.

The New Orleans Pelicans publicly acknowledged Murray’s trade request Friday, Nov. 13, hours after reports emerged that the former All-Star had identified Phoenix as a preferred destination.

In a statement posted on X, New Orleans confirmed the request and outlined its position.

“Today, Dejounte Murray’s representatives informed us of his request to be traded,” the Pelicans said. “We will evaluate potential trade opportunities that are in the best interest of our organization.”

The statement followed ESPN’s Shams Charania reporting that Murray and his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, were working with New Orleans toward a resolution.

For Phoenix, the development makes a potential pursuit worth monitoring, although the Suns have yet to enter negotiations.

Suns Could Explore Dejounte Murray Trade After Pelicans Statement

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Murray has strong interest in joining Phoenix.

His representatives have reportedly hoped for a deal involving Suns guard Jalen Green.

However, sources from both organizations told Amick that the teams had not discussed such a swap.

NBA insider Chris Haynes subsequently reported that Phoenix had registered interest in Murray’s availability.

But Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro reported that the Suns had not contacted New Orleans and were taking a patient approach to evaluating their roster.

Those reports leave an important question unanswered: Does Phoenix share Murray’s desire to make a deal?

The Suns have already faced questions about their backcourt construction.

In October, Haynes reported growing frustration over the lack of a traditional point guard capable of organizing the offense.

Gambadoro disputed reports of locker-room dissension.

Still, Murray’s experience as a primary playmaker offers an intriguing basketball fit alongside Devin Booker.

The 30-year-old averaged 9.2 assists during his 2021-22 All-Star season with San Antonio.

He could relieve Booker of some ballhandling responsibilities while adding another experienced perimeter defender.

Jalen Green Remains Key to Potential Phoenix Trade

Green’s future could determine whether a Murray trade becomes realistic.

The 24-year-old has struggled with his changing offensive responsibilities, averaging 11.8 points through his first 10 appearances this season.

However, Phoenix has recently found success without making major changes.

The Suns entered Friday at 5-6 after winning four of their previous five games, including Thursday’s 101-96 victory over Charlotte.

Before the season, Phoenix emphasized continuity and evaluating its existing roster, according to Arizona Sports. However, that approach preceded Murray’s trade request, which could give the Suns a reason to reconsider their options.

Trading Green would mean surrendering a younger scoring talent for a veteran whose recent seasons have been disrupted by injuries.

Murray, meanwhile, is averaging 13.4 points and 4.4 assists in nine games with New Orleans.

The Pelicans’ statement confirms they will consider offers, but it does not guarantee Murray will be traded or that his preferred destination will influence their decision.

For Phoenix, Murray’s availability presents an opportunity that wasn’t on the table when the Suns outlined their approach before the season.

Whether that opportunity is worth parting with Green remains an open question.