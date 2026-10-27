Suns’ Devin Booker Gets Honest On 3 Point Night: “Shoot Over Three People?”

The Phoenix Suns got a tough scoring performance from Devin Booker, and his explanation went beyond needing more shots. After following a 43-point outing with three points and seven assists, Booker addressed the challenge of finding opportunities against defensive attention. His response included a question.

“Shoot over three people?” Booker said in comments shared by Duane Rankin. “I don’t know. We will see.”

That answer captures the tension between expecting a star to produce and recognizing what the defense is allowing. Booker’s scoring total invites scrutiny, given his previous performance. However, his comments focused on finding better opportunities rather than forcing attempts simply to increase his total.

Devin Booker Addresses Drop From 43 Points to 3

Booker was also asked about maintaining aggression within the team’s circumstances. He described the question as dependent on what a player sees and how the possession develops. His answer pointed toward movement and attacking available space.

“That’s kind of a loaded question,” Booker said. “It depends what you’re seeing, what’s going on with the team, and everyone’s situation is different.”

Calling the question loaded did not mean Booker offered no solution. He emphasized continuing to move and driving into gaps so something could become available elsewhere. That approach asks Phoenix to create an advantage rather than waiting for the defense to surrender one.

For Suns fans, the distinction matters. Aggression does not always have to mean launching a difficult shot over multiple defenders. It can mean penetrating the defense, drawing attention and creating an opportunity for somebody else.

Seven assists provide context for Booker’s involvement, but they do not erase a three-point scoring night. Phoenix still benefits from finding opportunities for him to score. The challenge is doing that without turning every possession into a contest against several defenders.

Booker Explains How Suns Must Attack Zone Defense

Booker’s assessment of the zone itself was straightforward. He did not describe it as unfamiliar or suggest Phoenix had encountered something impossible to solve. Instead, he pointed toward execution.

“We’ve faced 2-3 zone our entire lives,” Booker said. “It’s not complicated. You hit one or two shots, they’ll be out of it.”

He also warned that slowing down without producing anything gives the opponent a reason to remain in that defense. That is the basketball issue underneath the frustration. Phoenix needs possessions that make the zone react instead of allowing it to stay comfortable.

Booker said he needed to review the performance before offering an evaluation. He mentioned creativity, timely catches and brief openings in transition. Those details suggest the answer involves when he receives the ball, not merely how often.

The scoring swing will attract attention. For Phoenix, the response is finding cleaner opportunities before the defense closes them. Booker’s comments put that work in focus. One thing the NBA world can likely agree on: A player as good as Booker should never have a game where he scores only three points.