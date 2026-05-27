Suns’ Dillon Brooks Projected to Earn Massive 9-Figure Raise This Offseason

The Phoenix Suns, after exceeding expectations during the 2025-26 season, have a lot of work to do in the offseason.

With pending free agents Jordan Goodwin, Collin Gillespie and Mark Williams expected to have a big impact on Phoenix’s offseason, there is a name that is somewhat forgotten.

Dillon Brooks, in his first season with the Suns, averaged 20 points for the first time in his career. Paired with great defense, Brooks made his impact in Phoenix known.

The defensive stalwart will be entering the final year of his contract in 2026-27.

According to Bobby Marks of ESPN, Brooks could be in line for a huge raise this offseason.

What Could Phoenix Suns Forward Dillon Brooks Earn on His Next Contract?

According to Marks, Brooks could be in line for a massive payday in his next contract with Phoenix.

Brooks could earn just shy of the maximum deal allowed.

“Offensively, Brooks averaged more than 20 points per game for the first time in his career,” Marks wrote. “With one year left on Brooks’ contract, Phoenix can offer an extension of up to four years and $125.4 million.

“The next contract: Brooks will sign a new contract, but at less money than the maximum allowed.”

To put this in context, Brooks made $22.1 million this past season, in the middle of a four-year, $86 million deal signed in 2023.

Brooks will make $20.9 million in the final year of his contract, and now could get a sizable raise.

In the past, the Suns have committed themselves to extending Brooks, based on what he did for the team last season.

“He cares, and he leads,” Suns owner Mat Ishbia told reporters at the team’s end-of-season press conference. “And when he speaks, people listen because he puts in the work. I love Dillon Brooks. Excited for him to continue to be here and be a huge part of our organization.”

What Did Brooks Do to Deserve This Extension?

The addition of Brooks in an offseason trade with the Houston Rockets completely transformed Phoenix’s team.

The Suns acquired Brooks alongside Jalen Green and Khaman Maluach in exchange for future Hall-of-Fame forward Kevin Durant.

Brooks completely changed the way Phoenix played defense. The Suns played with more hustle and physicality than they had in previous seasons, seeing several defensive metrics rise substantially in one season.

While a fractured hand limited Brooks to only 56 regular-season games, the difference was very noticeable.

Phoenix went from being one of the worst defenses in the NBA during the 2024-25 season to being a top-10 defense in the 2025-26 season.

Their defensive rating went from 27th to 9th in just one season, the biggest metric of what was a huge transformation for Phoenix.

While Brooks wasn’t the only part of this transformation, he led by example, playing with great physicality.

Goodwin followed his lead, becoming one of the best defensive players on the roster after being an afterthought.

Despite just turning 30, Brooks should be in for the long haul in Phoenix, and they will continue to reap the rewards of it.