Ex-Suns Forward Sparks Blockbuster Jalen Green Trade Buzz

The Phoenix Suns were unexpectedly pulled into one of the NBA offseason’s most intriguing hypothetical scenarios Wednesday morning.

Former Suns forward Markieff Morris posted a three-part message on X without explanation, floating a sequence of moves involving James Harden, Jalen Green and LeBron James.

“Harden to Phx! Jalen green to Cleveland. Bron to Cleveland!” Morris wrote.

Morris did not label the post as reporting, identify a source or provide additional context. It remains unclear whether the 2020 NBA champion was offering a prediction, advocating for the moves or simply creating conversation.

Nevertheless, the message attracted attention because of Morris’ connections to the players and organizations involved. Phoenix selected Morris with the 13th pick in the 2011 NBA draft, and he spent parts of five seasons with the Suns. He later played alongside James during the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2020 championship run.

The scenario outlined by Morris appears to center on Phoenix acquiring Harden while Cleveland receives Green. James, currently an unrestricted free agent, would then return to the Cavaliers separately.

Suns and Cavaliers Paid Significant Prices for Guards

Harden declined his $42.3 million player option for the 2026-27 season in June and has been working toward a new multiyear agreement with Cleveland.

The Cavaliers acquired Harden from the Los Angeles Clippers at the February trade deadline, sending two-time All-Star Darius Garland and a second-round pick to Los Angeles. Harden averaged 20.5 points and 7.7 assists in 26 regular-season appearances for Cleveland, helping the Cavaliers reach the Eastern Conference finals.

Phoenix paid a substantial price to acquire Green one year earlier.

The Suns received Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NBA draft and five second-round picks from the Houston Rockets in exchange for Kevin Durant. Phoenix used the lottery selection on center Khaman Maluach.

Green’s inclusion gave the Suns a younger scorer to place alongside Devin Booker following Durant’s departure. Trading Green now would mean moving one of the central pieces from that franchise-altering deal after only one season.

The 24-year-old is scheduled to earn approximately $36 million in 2026-27. He remains under contract through 2027-28, although the final season of his three-year, $105 million extension is a player option.

James Harden Trade Would Face Major Obstacles

Harden’s combination of shot creation and playmaking would address Phoenix’s need for a dependable lead ballhandler alongside Booker. But constructing the transaction imagined by Morris would be complicated.

Because Harden is an unrestricted free agent, sending him to Phoenix could require a sign-and-trade unless the Suns created substantial salary-cap space through other moves. Receiving a player through a sign-and-trade would trigger hard-cap restrictions, a meaningful obstacle for an expensive Phoenix roster.

Green’s salary could give the teams a conceivable starting point for matching purposes, depending on the value of Harden’s next contract. Comparable salaries alone, however, would not make a transaction legal or attractive to both sides.

The Suns would also have to determine whether replacing Green’s youth and athleticism with a 36-year-old Harden would elevate their championship ceiling enough to justify the financial and long-term costs.

There has been no substantiated report that Phoenix and Cleveland are discussing such a deal. Harden has expressed a desire to remain with the Cavaliers, who have operated with confidence that they will retain him.

Morris’ unexplained post offers intrigue, not confirmation.

During an offseason already dominated by James’ prolonged free-agent decision, however, one former Suns player has supplied Phoenix with another star-powered scenario—even if the path from social-media suggestion to completed transaction remains exceedingly narrow.