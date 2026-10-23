The Phoenix Suns took a chance this offseason by trading a future first-round pick for Miles Bridges.

It’s a long season, so no judgments can really be made yet, but there’s already at least a view into how the Charlotte Hornets could turn out winners of the trade.

Bridges had a horrific debut, and he’s on an expiring contract. This has the potential to be a one-year connection.

How good would the Suns have to be for it to feel like a win?

They gave away a 2033 first-round pick, which is a long way off but will feel silly to have given up if Bridges can’t improve in Phoenix.

Miles Bridges’ Suns Debut

ESPN’s Ben Golliver recently broke down a bunch of NBA debuts, and he put Bridges in the “Rough First Impressions” category.

Pretty much nothing went right for Bridges when he was on the floor.

“Suns owner Mat Ishbia has a well-known history of bringing in players and executives with ties to his alma mater, Michigan State, but his latest Spartan addition is off to a rocky start,” Golliver writes. “Bridges, who was acquired in an offseason trade with Charlotte, scored only eight points on 3-of-11 shooting in Phoenix’s loss to Portland. The Blazers outscored the Suns by 35 points in the veteran forward’s 29 minutes. Some patience is needed given that Bridges and center Khaman Maluach were both new additions to coach Jordan Ott’s starting lineup. Even so, Bridges must prove he’s capable of bringing more grit to a Phoenix team that was mauled 56-39 on the glass in the opener.”

Being more than a point per minute negative in plus-minus is about as bad as it gets.

Suns Could Make Another Trade

There’s an interesting scenario here with Bridges on an expiring contract.

Eventually, the Suns could trade him.

Rules do restrict when certain players can be moved in trades, but those impact signings and draft picks more than they do guys who were traded already.

The Suns want to contend this season, but if they don’t, they’ll have to consider recouping at least some of the draft capital they lost.