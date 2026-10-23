“The Suns are counting on Bridges, who holds a $22.8 million expiring contract, to shape up because they parted with their 2033 first-round pick in the deal with the Hornets,” Golliver writes. “If Bridges doesn’t prove to be a long-term difference-maker, Phoenix will have squandered another prime draft asset.”

Yes, it takes a long time for a 2033 first-round pick to pay off.

But it can be a lot quicker to determine that a trade for a middle-tier veteran isn’t going to make the difference it may have been hoped to make.