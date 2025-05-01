Suns name Brian Gregory as General Manager

The Phoenix Suns have named Brian Gregory as the new general manager of the team, according to sources.

ESPN insider Shams Charania reports that Gregory, who is the team’s current vice president of basketball operations, is being promoted into a general manager role and leading the team’s basketball operations. James Jones, the team’s current general manager will now act as the team’s senior advisor.

Gregory enters the position after two years with the Suns, and brings in a wealth of knowledge after over two decades as a college coach. Since joining the Suns in 2023, his knowledge of identifying talent has been instrumental in the team drafting players such as Ryan Dunn, who the team drafted in 2024. Gregory also has connections to team owner Matt Ishbia, who Gregory coached as an assistant in Ishbia’s college career.

The Suns moving on from Jones falls in line with comments from Ishbia as the team looks to transition the team. Following three straight underperforming seasons, three coaching changes in three seasons, and missing the playoffs despite one of the most expensive rosters in the league, the team looks to change its identity and incorporate a youth movement.

Gregory enters the front office with a messy situation, but one he’s familiar with. He will make hard decisions this summer to get under the second apron and try and regain draft picks that were used to acquire Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. With everyone on the team aside from Devin Booker being considered, the team will likely look different for the 2025-26 season.

The Phoenix Suns have named Brian Gregory as the new general manager as the team looks to make a fresh start.