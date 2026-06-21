Suns Re-Sign Impact Defender Jordan Goodwin to Bargain Deal

The Phoenix Suns have made it clear all offseason that they intend to keep their impending free agents.

They re-signed guard Collin Gillespie on Saturday to a four-year deal.

Now, they have re-signed another key piece of their 2025-26 squad.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, guard Jordan Goodwin has signed a three-year, $19 million extension with a player option in the third season.

Goodwin had been one of the two Suns’ priority free agents this offseason, and now both are re-signed.

The other two items on Phoenix’s to-do list are extending Mark Williams and Dillon Brooks.

Why Did the Phoenix Suns Extend Goodwin?





Re-signing Goodwin was a priority for the Suns for many reasons. But the main reason was the defensive intensity Goodwin brought to the team.

He went from a non-guaranteed contract to a key reserve player and culture-setter for the team.

In a career high 70 games and 22.5 minutes per game, Goodwin averaged 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals.

His defensive numbers went beyond the steals. He was constantly tasked with guarding every team’s best player, and did so magnificently.

The intensity he brought as a full-court defender was unmatched, and now the Suns rewarded him.

Because of his great performance last season, it was somewhat surprising that Goodwin got this bargain.

Goodwin was an undrafted free agent out of Saint Louis University. He started his career with the Washington Wizards before they traded him to Phoenix in the Bradley Beal deal.

He would last just 40 games with Phoenix before the Suns traded Goodwin to the Memphis Grizzlies in the Royce O’Neale deal.

Goodwin would sign with the Los Angeles Lakers for a season, but was not healthy for much of it.

After a second stint with Phoenix, and career numbers across the board, the Suns were set on keeping Goodwin in the valley.

What’s Next for the Team?

Next up, Williams will be the last free agent the team will want to re-sign. According to many sources, Williams is still a priority for Phoenix after a career high in games played.

However, Williams’ health declined over the course of the season, leaving this a potentially questionable move.

With fellow centers Khaman Maluach and Oso Ighodaro seemingly ready to take the keys from Williams, there might not be a point in retaining him. However, the Suns did place the qualifying offer on Williams, perhaps showing that they are intent on keeping him.

As for Brooks, a likely extension for him could be worth $25 million in average annual value.

However, with Phoenix right up against the first apron line, it’s possible they try to settle for less.

Either way, the Suns seem intent on bringing back the core of their team that brought them to the playoffs in what was supposed to be a lost year.

However, with Oklahoma City and San Antonio looking like juggernauts in the Western Conference, it may be hard to compete.

With those two teams set to dominate for the next 5-10 years, Phoenix might need to make another big move to truly contend.