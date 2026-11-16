Suns Rookie Made the Lakers Sweat Sunday

When Koa Peat checked into the game for the Suns on Sunday afternoon, Phoenix trailed the Lakers 114-94 with just over eight minutes remaining.

Five minutes later, the Lakers’ lead had shrunk to six, and the Suns had turned what looked like a blowout into a game that would be decided in clutch time.

The Suns couldn’t quite get over the hump, largely because of MVP candidate Luka Dončić’s takeover down the stretch, but Peat excelled in the fourth quarter.

Koa Peat’s Fourth Quarter

The 19-year-old rookie out of Arizona had the best game of his young career, which included a couple of electrifying dunks. He finished with 10 points and two rebounds, making five of his seven field goal attempts, all in the final eight minutes.

More importantly, he was part of a flurry that sparked the Suns’ best stretch of the afternoon in a game they trailed by as many as 31 points.

Suns Coach and Teammates Took Notice of Peat’s Performance

Suns coach Jordan Ott had high praise for Peat after the game.

“It’s going to translate. What [Koa Peat] does in today’s league translates. [He] just needs experience.” Ott said after the game, via the Phoenix Suns’ YouTube channel. “Force, physicality, energy, downhill driving ability, ability to guard at least one possession on Luka there. He has the ability to really guard. We’ll keep challenging him to rebound. But yeah, I think first time on the floor in a unique situation like that, I thought he was fantastic.”

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This was Peat’s first opportunity to make a significant impact in a game during his rookie season. Before Sunday, Peat had not appeared in five of the Suns’ 12 games and had not scored more than five points in any of his appearances.

His teammates also took notice of his impact.

“He played phenomenal. He came in and acted like he was there for two to three years. He came in and was aggressive, which I like, and he made plays,” Phoenix forward Ryan Dunn said after the game, according to The Arizona Republic’s Duane Rankin.

Point guard Collin Gillespie also praised Peat’s competitive spirit.

“He hasn’t really played in a really big game yet. He’s just going to continue to learn and grow, but he’s very coachable, always asking questions, learning as much as he possibly can. So that’s all you can really ask for in a young guy. He’s going to go out there. He’s going to really play hard and compete on every possession, and you live with the results,” Gillespie said after the game, according to ClutchPoints’ Hayden Cilley.

The 30th overall pick in this year’s draft, Peat averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 52.8% from the field in 36 games as a freshman at Arizona.

With his combination of size and athleticism, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Peat earn more opportunities as the 5-7 Suns look for a spark to get their season back on track.