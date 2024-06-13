3-Time Champion Floated as Suns Free Agent Target

The Phoenix Suns need reinforcements but don’t have many options to turn to. The offseason will likely provide plenty of twists and turns. Among them could be the possible release of Kevon Looney.

The Golden State Warriors center, who has won three titles with the team, has only a partially guaranteed contract for the 2024-25 season. If the Warriors decide to cut him loose, PHNX Sports’ Gerald Bourguet explained why he should be the Suns’ No. 1 target.

“This season, the 28-year-old only held opponents to 3.0 percent worse shooting at the rim, but he remained one of the NBA’s most switchable big men. It was just two seasons ago he was doing the dirty work to help the Warriors win yet another title, holding his own on an island against everyone from Jalen Brunson to James Harden during his peak.

“Looney has put on more weight since then, but he can still slide his feet to stick with quicker ball-handlers. At the very least, he’d provide a starting-caliber alternative to Nurkic in any playoff matchups that weren’t favorable to the Bosnian Beast.”

He added the one value Looney has brought to the Warriors that he could bring to the Suns.

“Offensively, Looney shot 67.4 percent at the rim this season, and although he only ranked in the 56th percentile in points per possession as a roll man, he was 12th in the league in screen assists per 36 minutes. He’s used to freeing up Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson for clean looks, so it’d be a natural transition to doing the same for Booker, Durant, and Beal.”

Warriors Likely to Cut Kevon Looney

Adding Looney might not be a pipedream for the Suns. Because the Warriors have crossed the league’s second tax apron, they will want to get under it to avoid the ramifications that come with it. Cutting Looney would help them with that.

The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami revealed that the Warriors cutting Looney is the most likely option.

“I think the likeliest situation is that he’s cut, and he makes $3 million from [the Warriors], and he’s off looking for another spot — and there will be another spot for him in this league,” Kawakami said on the Warriors Plus Minus Podcast (transcribed by Bourguet). “Teams are going to want him, again for a very low number, but they’re going to want him.”

There won’t be that many centers available in free agency at a low price like Looney. However, his resume may also make him too expensive for the Suns.

Kevon Looney Had Smaller Role With Warriors

Looney was outshined by the Warriors’ hotshot rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis. Hence, he didn’t play as much as in previous years. His minutes went from 23.9 a game to 16.1.

However, just because the Warriors counted on the rookie more than Looney does not mean Looney can’t be a valued piece on the Suns. The Suns did not boast much frontcourt depth and could stand to get more if the opportunity presented itself.

Looney is not a star, but he is a three-time champion for a reason. The Suns have a limited window on their hands. He would give them a chance to pounce on the time they have as a playoff team.