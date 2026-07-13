Former Phoenix Suns Forward Signing With Paris Basketball of LNB Elite

After playing the last two seasons of his career in the NBA G League, former Phoenix Suns forward T.J. Warren is going overseas.

According to Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews, Warren has agreed to join Paris Basketball of the LNB Elite in France.

“T.J. Warren turned down several more lucrative offers in Europe to join Paris Basketball, per sources. The former NBA forward prioritized the opportunity to play a bigger role and was also drawn to the location, two crucial factors behind his decision,” Urbonas tweeted.

Warren has been out of the NBA for two seasons. He joined the New York Knicks‘ G League affiliate for the 2024-25 season. He spent the last two years there before deciding to take his talents to France.

In his 10-year career in the league, Warren played for the Suns, Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves. He averaged 14.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 385 games.

Suns Drafted Warren

After two seasons with the North Carolina State Wolfpack, T.J. Warren entered the 2014 NBA Draft. He was selected 14th overall by the Phoenix Suns and primarily came off the bench in his first two seasons.

Warren became a starter in his third year in Phoenix, averaging 14.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 66 games. He was the Suns’ second-best scorer behind Devin Booker from 2017 to 2019.

The Suns parted ways with Warren ahead of the 2019-20 NBA season. He was traded to the Indiana Pacers for three second-round picks.

In five seasons with the Suns, Warren averaged 14.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 261 games. He returned to Phoenix midway through the 2022-23 NBA season as part of the Kevin Durant trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

T.J. Warren NBA Bubble MVP

In his first season with the Indiana Pacers, T.J. Warren put up his best numbers. He averaged 19.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 67 games. He played the best stretch of his career inside the NBA bubble that same season.

Warren was even dubbed by many as the real “Bubble MVP” after averaging 26.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.7 steals in 10 games. He also shot 54.1% from the field, 47.5% from 3-point range and 92.6% from the free-throw line.

Speaking to HoopsHype back in 2023, Warren opened up about the experience inside the bubble amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That was all about the situation and timing,” Warren said. “That’s the league today. You see, guys have moments and understand their role. If more opportunities come, they take advantage of it. In the Bubble, it was a great situation for me. I was able to be myself as a scorer. We had guys out throughout those games, and I was able to take advantage of it.”

Play

After his first season with the Pacers, Warren played only four more games for the franchise due to multiple injuries. He played four games during the 2020-21 season and even missed the entire 2021-22 season.

The Brooklyn Nets signed Warren in free agency before shipping him back to Phoenix. He also appeared in 11 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2023-24 NBA season.