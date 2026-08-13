Phoenix Suns Officially Part Ways With 29-Year-Old Forward

The Phoenix Suns made another roster move on Wednesday. They officially waived versatile forward Haywood Highsmith.

According to the NBA’s official transaction logs, the Suns parted ways with the 29-year-old Highsmith.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Highsmith had a partially guaranteed contract. He was set to earn $1 million of his $3 million salary for the 2026-27 season.

“The Phoenix Suns have waived Haywood Highsmith, league sources told @hoopshype. He was partially guaranteed $1 million of his $3 million salary for the 2026-27 season. The 3-and-D forward has averaged 5.4 points on 38% 3-point shooting and 3.1 rebounds in six NBA seasons,” Scotto tweeted.

Highsmith signed with the Suns last February after getting waived by the Brooklyn Nets. He appeared in seven games, averaging 5.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist.

The Suns now have an open roster spot heading into next month’s training camp. It gives the franchise plenty of options, including another potential trade.

Haywood Highsmith’s NBA Career

After four seasons with Wheeling University, Haywood Highsmith went undrafted in 2018. Highsmith signed with the Delaware Blue Coats of the NBA G League after a successful tryout.

The Philadelphia 76ers came calling in January 2019, signing Highsmith to a two-way contract. He appeared in five games for the Sixers as a rookie, averaging 1.8 points and 1.0 rebound.

Highsmith didn’t play in the NBA for the next two seasons, splitting time between the Blue Coats and Crailsheim Merlins in Germany. He signed multiple 10-day contracts with the Miami Heat during the 2021-22 season before signing a standard, three-year deal.

In four seasons with the Heat, Highsmith averaged 5.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 213 games.

The Brooklyn Nets acquired him last offseason, but he was unable to suit up for them due to a knee injury. The Nets waived him midway through last season, with the Phoenix Suns picking him in February.

Phoenix Suns This Offseason

After a surprising playoff appearance last season, the Phoenix Suns were quite active this summer to improve their roster, as per NBA.com. The Suns signed multiple players to new contracts, including Dillon Brooks, Jordan Goodwin, Mark Williams and Collin Gillespie.

The Suns also acquired Miles Bridges from the Charlotte Hornets, trading away Grayson Allen and Royce O’Neale. They added a shooter in free agency, signing Luke Kennard away from the Los Angeles Lakers.

It seemed like the Suns addressed some of their problems last season, though some analysts didn’t like that they had to trade a future first-round pick to the Hornets for Bridges.

While Bridges fills a position of need at power forward, his personal history has been a talking point for some members of the fanbase. He’s also eligible for an extension, though the front office could look at his fit to coach Jordan Ott’s offense first.