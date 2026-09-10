Portland Trail Blazers Get Bad Deni Avdija News Before Start of Training Camp

The Portland Trail Blazers are coming off their best season since 2021. They snapped a three-year playoff drought, led by first-time All-Star forward Deni Avdija.

The 25-year-old had a breakout campaign, averaging 24.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists in his second season in Portland.

Avdija came in third in the NBA Most Improved Player of the Year voting, behind Jalen Johnson and Jalen Duren.

Blazers Bad News on Deni Avdija

The Portland Trail Blazers made a big trade this offseason, acquiring Ja Morant from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Morant will be under the tutelage of returning veteran guard Damian Lillard. He also forms a terrific duo with Deni Avdija.

However, the Blazers might be facing a problem with Avdija in the next two years.

According to CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn, Avdija could become a free agent in the summer of 2028 due to a potential problem in Portland’s financial capabilities.

“The Blazers are kind of a sinking ship,” Quinn said on the ‘Third Apron’ podcast recently. “They are not setting themselves up to preserve the cap space they’re gonna need to renegotiate and extend Deni Avdija.”

“Deni will make $11.875 million in 2027-28,” he added. “The most he can get in a veteran extension is a 140% Year 1 raise, or $16.625 million. That’s MLE money. He’s not taking that. To pay him fairly, they’d need cap space to renegotiate and extend him.”

With new Blazers owner Tom Dundon’s frugality and cost-cutting measures, it won’t be surprising if Avdija doesn’t get an extension.

Luckily for the Blazers, Avdija is still on a tremendous contract. The franchise could make some moves next summer if the Israeli star continues his upward trajectory this upcoming season.

Deni Avdija Dealing With Back Injury

One potential hindrance to Deni Avdija’s continuous improvement is his back injury suffered in January.

Avdija was still dealing with the injury late in the campaign and was the main reason why the Blazers prevented him from representing Israel in this summer’s FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament.

“This summer I dealt with a complex back injury,” Avdija wrote on social media via Aris Barkas of Eurohoops. “An injury that those who haven’t gone through it really can’t understand what it demands, and the decision not to participate in this window wasn’t one I made alone.

“Portland wasn’t willing to take a risk with my health, and in the situation that arose, I simply didn’t have the option to step up and play,” he added.”

The Blazers open their training camp on September 29 and begin the preseason against the Golden State Warriors on October 7.