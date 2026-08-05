Bad News Leaked From Portland Trail Blazers About Tension With City Officials

The Portland Trail Blazers’ tension with the City of Portland had been revealed in leaked emails uncovered by local news site KATU News.

The leaked emails revealed intense internal debate over the team’s negotiations with the City of Portland regarding a $600 million publicly funded renovation of the Moda Center.

WOAH. Blazers leaked emails show they refused to respond to city emails asking basic questions, weeks before any “first-class” claim was mentioned, contradicting Dewayne Hankins claim that that claim “chilled negotiations” They were not negotiating in good faith from the… https://t.co/y66qRefCwI — Edan Krolewicz (@Edan_Krolewicz) August 5, 2026

What Is In The Leaked Emails From The Portland Trail Blazers?

One Trail Blazers executive explicitly stated that the city’s formal requests for information felt like a political trap.

It also saw the leadership group actively debate how to respond to the city’s demands regarding private investment, rent agreements, and labor pacts.

The team ultimately chose not to respond in writing to the city’s core questions.

In addition, the emails became public records by accident. The Trail Blazers’ own legal counsel, Zandria Conyers, forwarded the private internal discussion thread directly back to the City Attorney. Because it was sent to a city official, local journalists at KATU News were able to legally obtain it via a public records request

The city wants the Trail Blazers’ ownership group to inject substantial private capital into the renovation rather than relying entirely on public funds. Additionally, the city is demanding that the team take full legal responsibility for any construction cost overruns so that taxpayers are not left on the hook if the project goes over budget.

According to multiple reports, new team ownership under Tom Dundon refuses to contribute private money to the renovation.

NBA Speaks About Portland Trail Blazers Situation

The NBA wants the Portland Trail Blazers issues with the city to be resolved and not be dragged on.

“I spent time with [new Trail Blazers owner] Tom [Dundon] and his partners here in Las Vegas,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said during the Summer League in Las Vegas. “What we are most focused on right now at the league office is the deal that we discussed when we were in Portland in March, I was hoping more progress would have been made by now on that agreement.

“It seems to have gone off track in various ways. I have a colleague… who’s day-to-day on it. But we’re working with both sides to ensure that the Trail Blazers can have a long-term future in Portland. But there are several open issues that still need to be resolved.”

The Portland City Council is set to vote Aug. 12 on a draft term sheet proposing a $120 million city contribution to keep the Trail Blazers in Portland.

The vote is pivotal, as it would unlock Oregon’s previously approved $365 million commitment, which is contingent on the city’s contribution and an additional $88 million from Multnomah County.

The current Trail Blazers roster boasts the likes of franchise legend Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday, Ja Morant, Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, Deni Avdija, and Donovan Clingan.