Trail Blazers Receive Bad News On Home Arena That Could Push Team Out Of Portland

The Portland Trail Blazers and their home city have been in a stalemate about the funding of Moda Center’s renovation. The Athletic’s Jason Quick reported a bad update about the team’s future and its home arena.

In his report, Quick wrote that the team and Portland have been “very far apart” on a new lease agreement, potentially adding to the tension that the organization has with the city. Quick also noted that such tension could push the team out of the city in the next decade.

“The Trail Blazers’ future in Portland could be at stake,” Quick wrote. “[The Trail Blazers] lease ends in 2030, and there is unspoken tension about whether new owner Tom Dundon would move the team to another city.”

However, the team, which holds a lease to Moda Center until 2030, remains committed to staying in Portland, regardless of the situation.

“Two high-ranking sources inside the Blazers said Dundon has never mentioned relocating the Trail Blazers,” he wrote.

Portland officials sent a draft term sheet to the Trail Blazers outlining terms for public funding. However, the Blazers rejected the offer, viewing the term sheet as a “non-starter.”

In an earlier report by ESPN, Dundon argued that the city should cover the entire cost of the $600 million makeover, stating that the team is already making a major investment by remaining in Portland and paying high local tax rates.

The city of Portland, which owns the arena, refuses to foot the entire bill for a private business venture.

In Quick’s report, the Blazers are also adamant about sharing renovation and concept ideas with the city after councilor Steve Novick threatened to sue them last month “for not maintaining the Moda Center as a first-class venue.”

New Arena Could Soon Rise In Portland

For now, the Trail Blazers are looking at other new arena deals from other teams and cities, which could mean a new arena may be erected in Portland.

“A Blazers source said the team has been examining other recent arena deals in Oklahoma City and Utah, and may start looking for a new deal in Portland — which might even include asking for a new arena in Portland,” Quick reported.

The Moda Center has been the home arena for the Trail Blazers since 1995. The arena originally opened in the fall of 1995 and was known as the Rose Garden until Moda Health secured the naming rights, and it was renamed the Moda Center in 2013.

Moda Center has witnessed numerous monumental Blazers moments, such as Damian Lillard’s legendary series-ending, 37-foot buzzer-beater against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs.

Lillard is back with the team, whose roster has looked promising after some offseason deals, adding Ja Morant to pair up with Lillard, Jrue Holiday, and Scoot Henderson.

NBA Commissioner Speaks About The Portland Arena Saga

The Portland Arena saga has also caught the attention of NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who spoke about it in a Las Vegas event last July 14.

“I spent time with Tom and his partners here in Las Vegas,” Silver said. “And what we are most focused on right now, the league office, is the deal that we discussed when we were in Portland in March.”

“I was hoping more progress would’ve been made by now on that agreement, and it seems to have gone off track in various ways. I have a colleague who’s day-to-day on it, but we are working with both sides to ensure that the Trail Blazers can have a long-term future in Portland. But there are several open issues that still need to be resolved.”

For now, the league will wait and see how the conflict will resolve itself while fans hold their breath for the franchise.