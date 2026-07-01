New Blazers Star Ja Morant Breaks Silence After Dramatic Grizzlies Exit

Ja Morant seems happy to be in Portland after his seven seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies ended in drama.

“He just said, ‘Make sure I get some Trail Blazers gear as soon as possible so I can start wearing it,’ ” new Portland head coach Micah Nori told The Athletic.

Morant, the soon-to-be 27-year-old, was moved from the Grizzlies to the Blazers in last week’s blockbuster trade. It ended Morant’s once enormously promising run in Memphis, where he was seen as the future of the franchise after being drafted No. 2 overall in 2019.

Ja Morant Locked in for Fresh Stint With Blazers

It appeared to be growing wildly uncomfortable for Morant and the Grizzlies. Injuries, off-court issues and suspensions got them to that point.

But Morant is seemingly ready to put all that behind him and prove to his new organization he can still be that blossoming superstar he was once viewed as.

“The way he was talking, the way he looked … the intent he had, you could just tell in his face that he missed basketball,” Nori said. “And he assured that we were going to get the best Ja and that he was going to do all the right things.”

Morant wants to get back to feeling what he used to early in his career, when he was seen as the cornerstone of an up-and-coming franchise that the rest of the Western Conference would soon have to deal with.

The two-time All-Star guard mentioned when he was having the most fun in his career.

“We didn’t talk about playing time; we didn’t talk about rotations; he didn’t ask me to start,” Nori said, recalling the meeting he had with Morant during lunch. “All he kept talking about was how the most fun he had playing basketball was those first couple years in Memphis, when they were in the playoffs. He kept talking about how he was excited to have the opportunity to win basketball games and not have to play for ping-pong balls.”

If this means anything, it’s that being traded to the Blazers is more than a change of scenery for Morant. It’s a mental reset. And that can be a life hack for a player who is presumably only entering the prime of his career.

Portland’s Ceiling With a Laser-Focused Morant

The Blazers did something maybe no other team was willing to do — give Morant a chance to start fresh.

No matter how one slices it, Morant’s conclusion in Memphis was bad. He grew frustrated with the Grizzlies, and the Grizzlies grew tired of him. They tried trading him multiple times, but it didn’t work. Then came all the reports of Morant’s miniscule trade value and how desperately the Memphis front office was trying to move off his contract.

Portland clearly believes Morant can be a part of a nice turnaround. The team has a bit of a logjam in the backcourt — Jrue Holiday, Damian Lillard and Scoot Henderson all remain on the roster — but reportedly isn’t looking to make a move involving a guard.

With the Blazers ascending behind the improving Deni Advija, Morant fits the timeline and is positioned to become an impact player for a team looking to put a scare into the others in the Western Conference.

Morant says he is “ready,” according to his head coach. If he truly is, maybe 2022 Morant is poised to appear again.