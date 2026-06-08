Blazers Have Strong Trade Package For Kevin Durant Ready

The Portland Trail Blazers hope to add a star to the roster, and Kevin Durant may be emerging as the best realistic option. Rumors indicate that Portland hopes to make a move for Giannis Antetokounmpo as the top name on the trade market this summer. However, it will be a tough task to convince Giannis to sign a long-term extension over other options like the Miami Heat as his number one suitor.

The Third Apron Podcast named Durant as someone more realistic and listed the following trade package:

“Portland Trail Blazers receive: Kevin Durant Houston Rockets receive: Shaedon Sharpe, Jerami Grant, 2029 Milwaukee Bucks first-round pick swap”

The Houston Rockets have not officially put Durant on the trade block, nor have any rumors emerged yet about their desires to add other talent. However, a lackluster season and more drama unfolding from Durant’s alleged social media burner page created concern for the team’s future.

Houston could try to build back their depth and go with their younger roster. Last offseason featured them trading for Durant to add a superstar and speed up their timeline for NBA title contention. The flaws shown this season could see the Rockets giving up on Durant and getting more flexible for the future.

Why This Trade Package Is Appealing

Portland has enough assets available to go after almost any All-Star on the market. If Giannis had more years left on his contract, the Milwaukee Bucks would prefer to get their own picks back from the Trail Blazers.

Two first round picks of Milwaukee are among the best future draft pick assets in the league to use in trades. Everyone expects the Bucks to struggle and lose games at a strong pace once they lose Antetokounmpo and completely enter their rebuilding stage.

Houston would love to have one of those two draft picks to either keep for a potential top pick in 2029 or trade for another big name down the line. Jerami Grant provides a reliable veteran player, and Shaedon Sharpe can be an elite guard scorer. These players could replace the things lost when trading Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green for Durant.

Kevin Durant Could Make Portland A Contender

Portland has reason to star hunt on the market due to their roster being one of the most fascinating in the league. Deni Avdija just made his first All-Star team and is expected to be a foundation piece for many seasons.

Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday present two of the most respected veteran guards in the league, who can deliver in very different ways. Scoot Henderson provides the youth and upside at the guard position that the Trail Blazers would lose once trading away Sharpe in the deal.

Donovan Clingan has emerged as a rising star at the center position. The lineup of Lillard, Holiday, Avdija, Durant, and Clingan gives Portland both youth and established talent. Henderson, Toumani Camara, and young prospect Yang Hansen gives them exciting names for the bench. The Trail Blazers are looking to cash in for a star, and Durant could be the perfect fit.