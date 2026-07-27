Trail Blazers’ Chauncey Billups Makes Surprising Trial Decision Amid Federal Case

Chauncey Billups wants his day in court sooner rather than later.

The former Portland Trail Blazers coach continues to oppose efforts by federal prosecutors to delay his criminal trial into 2027, signaling that he intends to fight the charges quickly rather than allow the case to linger over his reputation.

According to a letter filed Thursday and first reported by Front Office Sports, federal prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Ramon Reyes Jr. to move the trial from its scheduled Nov. 2 start to early 2027 because of scheduling conflicts involving multiple attorneys assigned to the case.

Billups and his attorney, Marc Mukasey, were among five defendants who declined to consent to the postponement.

The filing reinforces the position Billups’ legal team first made during a June status conference, when Mukasey told the court that he and his client “love” the idea of proceeding to trial in November rather than waiting until next year.

For Billups, the urgency appears straightforward: resolve the case as quickly as possible and clear his name.

Billups’ Legal Strategy Remains Unchanged

Billups has pleaded not guilty to charges of wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy stemming from an alleged organized crime-run poker operation in New York.

Federal prosecutors accuse him of participating in private poker games that were secretly rigged using sophisticated technology designed to guarantee profits for members and associates of New York’s Italian crime families.

The indictment alleges Billups’ NBA profile helped attract wealthy players to those games.

Authorities also allege he matches the description of “Co-Conspirator 8,” an NBA head coach who allegedly shared non-public information about Portland’s lineup plans before a March 2023 game, allowing bettors to profit from wagers against the Trail Blazers.

Billups has consistently denied wrongdoing.

Following his arrest, former attorney Chris Heywood said Billups “is a man of integrity” who would never risk his Hall of Fame legacy by participating in fraud or gambling on NBA games.

Mukasey has largely reserved his comments for court proceedings since taking over the defense.

Portland Trail Blazers Have Already Moved Forward

While Billups continues preparing for trial, the Trail Blazers have entered a new era.

The franchise changed ownership after Tom Dundon purchased the team and later elected not to retain interim coach Tiago Splitter despite leading Portland back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2020-21 season.

Splitter eventually accepted the Chicago Bulls‘ head coaching position.

Portland replaced him with David Nori, who agreed to an unusual contract featuring only one guaranteed season followed by two team options, according to The Athletic.

The coaching change effectively closed the Billups chapter on the court even as his legal proceedings continue.

Poker Remains Central to the Government’s Case

The allegations center on high-stakes poker rather than sports wagering itself.

At its highest levels, poker is widely viewed as a game that rewards probability, psychology, discipline and long-term decision-making as much as chance. That emphasis on strategy is one reason competitive players spend years refining their skills both live and online through platforms such as Ignition Poker, where players test decision-making across a variety of poker formats.

Federal prosecutors, however, contend the games referenced in Billups’ indictment were anything but legitimate.

According to the indictment, the games allegedly employed manipulated shuffling devices, hidden cameras and other technology that eliminated the fair competition fundamental to poker by giving insiders an unlawful advantage.

Trial Could Become Much Smaller

Front Office Sports reported prosecutors told the court the case has narrowed considerably since June.

Seven defendants have already pleaded guilty, while plea hearings are scheduled for 12 more. If those defendants also plead guilty, Billups would be one of only five defendants proceeding to trial.

For Billups, resisting another delay aligns with the strategy his legal team has maintained for months.

Rather than waiting until 2027, the Hall of Fame point guard appears intent on confronting the allegations as scheduled, seeking a verdict that could determine not only the outcome of the federal case but also the future of one of the NBA’s most accomplished careers.