The Portland Trail Blazers will be without their leading scorer for a second consecutive game Thursday night when they face the Milwaukee Bucks.

Deni Avdija has been ruled out because of left foot soreness, the team announced shortly before its 8 p.m. ET tipoff at Fiserv Forum.

There was better news concerning Toumani Camara, who was cleared to play after initially being listed as questionable with abdominal soreness.

“INJURY UPDATE: Deni Avdija is OUT for tonight’s game @ MIL. Toumani Camara is AVAILABLE to play,” the Trail Blazers announced on X at 7:17 p.m. ET.

Avdija’s absence leaves Portland without one of its most important offensive contributors as it tries to bounce back from a narrow loss to Minnesota.

Deni Avdija Ruled Out Against Milwaukee Bucks

Avdija entered Thursday averaging 24.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists through 13 games.

The 25-year-old forward has emerged as Portland’s primary offensive option, contributing as a scorer, rebounder and playmaker.

His ability to initiate offense has been especially valuable with the Trail Blazers dealing with several injuries.

Avdija previously missed Tuesday’s 106-105 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves because of his foot issue.

He was initially questionable for Thursday before the team downgraded him to out.

Portland has not announced a definitive timetable for his return.

The Trail Blazers next face the New York Knicks on Saturday, making Avdija’s availability another situation to monitor.

Toumani Camara Cleared to Play for Trail Blazers

Camara’s availability provides some relief for Portland’s depleted rotation.

The defensive-minded forward was questionable because of abdominal soreness but received clearance to face Milwaukee.

His presence gives the Trail Blazers an important perimeter defender and another capable contributor on the glass.

Portland will need that production with several regular rotation players unavailable.

Ja Morant remains sidelined because of a left hamstring strain, while Shaedon Sharpe is recovering from a right meniscus injury.

Vit Krejci is out with a left ankle fracture, and Chris Youngblood remains sidelined by a right foot bone bruise.

Robert Williams III also will miss the Milwaukee game for rest.

The absences leave Portland with limited options as it continues a six-game road trip.

Damian Lillard Faces Former Bucks Team Without Avdija

Thursday’s matchup also marks a notable return for Damian Lillard.

The longtime Trail Blazers star spent two seasons in Milwaukee before returning to Portland.

Now, Lillard faces his former team with the Blazers trying to improve on their 9-5 start.

Portland entered Thursday having won three of its previous four games before the narrow defeat in Minnesota.

Milwaukee, meanwhile, has struggled to a 1-14 record.

Despite the Bucks’ difficulties, Portland cannot afford to overlook an opponent while missing several key contributors.

Avdija’s absence places additional responsibility on Lillard and Jrue Holiday to organize the offense and create scoring opportunities.

Camara’s return should help defensively, but replacing Avdija’s all-around production will require a collective effort.

For now, the Trail Blazers must navigate another game without their leading scorer while hoping his foot soreness does not become a longer-term concern.