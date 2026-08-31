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Blazers Star Deni Avdija Names Portland in Message to Critics After Israel Absence

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Portland Trail Blazers v Phoenix Suns - Play-In Tournament
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 14: Deni Avdija #8 of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts after scoring and drawing a foul against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament game at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 14, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija responded to criticism over his absence from Israel’s national team by revealing that the Blazers were unwilling to risk his health while he dealt with a complicated back injury.

In a lengthy Instagram Story posted August 31, Avdija defended his commitment to Israel and said sitting out the latest FIBA World Cup qualifying window wasn’t a decision he made by himself. More importantly for Portland, his explanation put the organization directly into the equation.

Deni Avdija addresses criticism over missing Israel national team games in an Instagram Story.
HeavyPortland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija addressed criticism over his absence from Israel’s national team, citing a complicated back injury and Portland’s concern for his health.

“Portland wasn’t willing to take a risk with my health,” Avdija wrote, adding that the circumstances left him without the opportunity to play.

The statement came after criticism surrounding Avdija’s absence as Israel’s World Cup qualifying hopes ended. Eurohoops reported that Israel fell to 2-6 in Group I and was eliminated from contention for the 2027 FIBA World Cup.

For the Blazers, however, Avdija’s comments also offer another indication that his back remains an issue Portland has taken seriously.

Deni Avdija explains his absence from Israel’s national team in an Instagram Story.
HeavyDeni Avdija said he wanted to play for Israel but was unable to participate because of a complicated back injury and the Portland Trail Blazers’ concern for his health.

Deni Avdija Pushes Back on Criticism

Avdija acknowledged that disappointment comes with representing his country, but drew a distinction between criticism of his absence and questions about his commitment to Israel.

“I understand disappointment. I understand criticism,” Avdija wrote. “When you represent a country, and there are expectations of you, that’s part of it, and I accept that.”

He then made clear that he took exception to his dedication being questioned.

Avdija pointed to previous summers in which he reported to the national team while hurting or below full strength, including times when resting could have benefited his NBA career.

This summer was different, according to Avdija, because of what he described as a “complex back injury” and Portland’s unwillingness to expose him to additional risk.

Eurohoops, RealGM and NBC Sports were among the outlets to report Avdija’s explanation Monday.

Trail Blazers Had Reason to Be Careful With Avdija’s Back

Portland’s caution carries more weight when viewed against Avdija’s injury history from last season.

An official NBA injury report listed Avdija as doubtful with a low-back strain on February 3. Later that month, he exited Portland’s February 23 win over the Phoenix Suns after the back issue resurfaced, according to Reuters.

By February 24, the NBA listed Avdija as out because of “Low Back; Injury Management.” The same designation appeared when he sat out Portland’s March 4 game in Memphis.

Avdija eventually returned against the Indiana Pacers on March 8, with the Trail Blazers’ official site featuring his postgame comments about returning from injury.

That history makes his latest statement more than an international-basketball dispute.

Avdija wanted to play. By his account, Portland wasn’t prepared to gamble with a back problem it had already managed during the NBA season.

Avdija’s Health Matters Ahead of Trail Blazers’ Next Season

The timing also makes the update worth watching as Portland moves toward training camp.

Avdija developed into one of the central pieces of the Blazers during his breakout run in Portland. His increased responsibility made keeping him available more important, and helps explain why the organization would take a conservative approach to games outside the NBA schedule.

His Instagram statement does not establish that Avdija is dealing with a new setback, nor did he provide a timetable or specific diagnosis beyond describing the back injury as complex.

But it does establish something significant from Avdija’s perspective: Portland was unwilling to clear the way for him to play this summer because of the health risk.

For a player who clearly wanted to represent Israel, that distinction mattered enough for him to address publicly.

And for the Blazers, the bigger question now isn’t the criticism Avdija received overseas. It’s whether the cautious summer gives him the healthiest possible start t

Erik C. Anderson is an award-winning sports journalist covering the NBA, NFL, MLB and trading card market for Heavy.com. His coverage focuses on breaking news, trade rumors, roster moves, player contracts and the stories driving national fan conversation. His work has appeared in The New York Times, The Associated Press, USA Today and ESPN. More about Erik C. Anderson

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