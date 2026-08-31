Blazers Star Deni Avdija Names Portland in Message to Critics After Israel Absence

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija responded to criticism over his absence from Israel’s national team by revealing that the Blazers were unwilling to risk his health while he dealt with a complicated back injury.

In a lengthy Instagram Story posted August 31, Avdija defended his commitment to Israel and said sitting out the latest FIBA World Cup qualifying window wasn’t a decision he made by himself. More importantly for Portland, his explanation put the organization directly into the equation.

“Portland wasn’t willing to take a risk with my health,” Avdija wrote, adding that the circumstances left him without the opportunity to play.

The statement came after criticism surrounding Avdija’s absence as Israel’s World Cup qualifying hopes ended. Eurohoops reported that Israel fell to 2-6 in Group I and was eliminated from contention for the 2027 FIBA World Cup.

For the Blazers, however, Avdija’s comments also offer another indication that his back remains an issue Portland has taken seriously.

Deni Avdija Pushes Back on Criticism

Avdija acknowledged that disappointment comes with representing his country, but drew a distinction between criticism of his absence and questions about his commitment to Israel.

“I understand disappointment. I understand criticism,” Avdija wrote. “When you represent a country, and there are expectations of you, that’s part of it, and I accept that.”

He then made clear that he took exception to his dedication being questioned.

Avdija pointed to previous summers in which he reported to the national team while hurting or below full strength, including times when resting could have benefited his NBA career.

This summer was different, according to Avdija, because of what he described as a “complex back injury” and Portland’s unwillingness to expose him to additional risk.

Eurohoops, RealGM and NBC Sports were among the outlets to report Avdija’s explanation Monday.

Trail Blazers Had Reason to Be Careful With Avdija’s Back

Portland’s caution carries more weight when viewed against Avdija’s injury history from last season.

An official NBA injury report listed Avdija as doubtful with a low-back strain on February 3. Later that month, he exited Portland’s February 23 win over the Phoenix Suns after the back issue resurfaced, according to Reuters.

By February 24, the NBA listed Avdija as out because of “Low Back; Injury Management.” The same designation appeared when he sat out Portland’s March 4 game in Memphis.

Avdija eventually returned against the Indiana Pacers on March 8, with the Trail Blazers’ official site featuring his postgame comments about returning from injury.

That history makes his latest statement more than an international-basketball dispute.

Avdija wanted to play. By his account, Portland wasn’t prepared to gamble with a back problem it had already managed during the NBA season.

Avdija’s Health Matters Ahead of Trail Blazers’ Next Season

The timing also makes the update worth watching as Portland moves toward training camp.

Avdija developed into one of the central pieces of the Blazers during his breakout run in Portland. His increased responsibility made keeping him available more important, and helps explain why the organization would take a conservative approach to games outside the NBA schedule.

His Instagram statement does not establish that Avdija is dealing with a new setback, nor did he provide a timetable or specific diagnosis beyond describing the back injury as complex.

But it does establish something significant from Avdija’s perspective: Portland was unwilling to clear the way for him to play this summer because of the health risk.

For a player who clearly wanted to represent Israel, that distinction mattered enough for him to address publicly.

And for the Blazers, the bigger question now isn’t the criticism Avdija received overseas. It’s whether the cautious summer gives him the healthiest possible start t