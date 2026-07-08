Blazers’ Deni Avdija Listed as Trade Candidate After Ja Morant, Damian Lillard Moves

Deni Avdija’s breakthrough season made him one of the Portland Trail Blazers’ best stories. It also made him a player other teams will be watching closely if Portland’s suddenly crowded roster starts squeezing his role.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley named Avdija as one of five NBA stars who could be in the “next wave” of players to seek a trade, pointing to the Blazers’ ball-handling congestion after an aggressive offseason that now features Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, Jrue Holiday, Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe in the same backcourt picture.

That does not mean Avdija has asked out. Buckley’s piece is a projection, not a report of a trade request.

But the concern is not hard to understand. Avdija’s rise in Portland came because the Blazers gave him real offensive responsibility. If that responsibility shrinks just as he is entering the prime of his career, Portland could have a different kind of problem than a simple roster logjam.

Blazers Have to Protect Deni Avdija’s Role

Avdija’s value to Portland is tied to more than scoring. He is at his best when he can handle, initiate, attack mismatches and make plays for others. That is why the Blazers’ new guard-heavy construction is worth watching.

Bleacher Report cited Avdija as one of only three players to average at least 24 points, six rebounds and six assists in 2025-26.

That production came with the ball in his hands. The question now is whether Portland can still offer him enough of those touches while also finding possessions for Morant, Lillard, Holiday, Henderson and Sharpe.

The Blazers appear to believe the fit can work. The Athletic’s Jason Quick noted that Portland “does not feel it is essential” to move one of its guards and believes the group can coexist, in part because Holiday can play off the ball and defend multiple positions.

That may be true on paper. It still leaves Portland with a delicate balance. Avdija cannot become a low-usage connector after proving he can operate as a franchise-level offensive piece.

Avdija’s Contract Makes This More Complicated

The other reason this situation matters is Avdija’s contract.

Spotrac lists Avdija on a four-year, $55 million deal that runs through the 2027-28 season, with a $13.1 million cap hit in 2026-27 and an $11.9 million cap hit in 2027-28 before he can become an unrestricted free agent in 2028.

That is an enormous bargain for a player producing at his level. It also gives the Blazers two incentives that can pull in different directions.

From Portland’s perspective, Avdija’s contract is exactly the kind of team-friendly deal that allows a front office to chase bigger roster upgrades. From Avdija’s perspective, those next two seasons are also a critical window to keep building his market value and his status as a primary option.

Avdija became a first-time All-Star, finished as a top-three Most Improved Player finalist and narrowly missed All-NBA, while also holding a bargain salary that makes a future extension more complicated.

That is the real tension. The Blazers have a star-level forward on a role-player salary. If they treat him like a role player because the guard rotation is too crowded, the bargain could start feeling less comfortable.

Portland Does Not Need to Panic, But the Fit Matters

There is a reasonable optimistic read for the Blazers.

Morant gives Portland a downhill engine. Lillard gives the offense shooting, late-game credibility and franchise gravity. Holiday gives the roster defensive versatility and playoff experience. Henderson and Sharpe remain young players with upside. Avdija, in theory, could benefit from having more dangerous players around him.

But the Blazers cannot assume that talent alone solves the problem.

Avdija’s emergence gave Portland an identity. He was not just a feel-good development story; he became a player good enough to change how the franchise should think about its timeline. If the Blazers are serious about building something sustainable, they have to make sure their biggest breakout player still has room to breathe.

That makes Buckley’s trade-market projection less of a rumor to chase and more of a warning sign for Portland’s front office.

The Blazers do not have to move Avdija. They do not have to move a guard immediately, either. But if the season opens with Avdija fighting for touches in a crowded offense, the rest of the league will notice.

And for a player on one of the NBA’s most team-friendly contracts, that is exactly how speculation can turn into something more serious.