Disturbing New Twist Surfaces in Blazers’ Damian Lillard Divorce Saga

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Portland Trail Blazers welcomed Damian Lillard back in 2025, bringing the superstar back to the city that has loved him like a king for more than ten years.

He has been out of action the whole season as he is healing from a torn Achilles, however, the stories regarding him have not ceased.

Lillard’s divorce from Kay’la Lillard has been grinding through the courts since he filed in October 2023, citing irreconcilable differences. The two married in September 2021 and share three kids together.

Now, a paternity claim involving a third woman has thrown a grenade into the middle of it.

Damian Lillard Paternity Test: What the Court Documents Reveal

According to TMZ, who obtained the court documents, Kay’la has gone after a woman named Justie Wolf, believing Damian may have fathered a child with her during the marriage.

TMZ reports: “Kay’La wants copies of any communications between the Portland Trail Blazers star and Justie about a child named Aura. She wants Justie to turn over any messages with Damian from when he learned he may be the father of Aura.”

TMZ added: “The subpoena also requested any paternity test results, any NDA signed over the matter, and any photos of Damian with the kid.”

An NDA would suggest there may have been a deliberate effort to keep this quiet, which, given the marriage was still intact at the time, is a significant detail.

Why Kay’la Lillard Is Fighting So Hard for These Answers

Justie Wolf is not playing along. Per the same court documents, she is opposing the request, which means Kay’la does not have what she is looking for yet.

But the timing here matters. Damian and Kay’la were married from 2021 until he filed in October 2023. If the child named Aura was conceived during that window, it changes the weight of this entire divorce case, especially with Kay’la already seeking sole custody of their three children.

Damian has not said a word publicly about any of this. He spent the full 2025-26 season on the sideline with his Achilles injury, watching his teammates push through the playoffs without him.

The divorce is unresolved, Justie is fighting the subpoena, and the key questions still have no answers. Until the courts force a response, this case is only going to get more complicated.