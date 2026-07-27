Former Portland Trail Blazers Star Arrested in Arizona

Of all the players who took the NBA by storm in the early 1990s, vying for the title of the “Next Michael Jordan,” only a few of them really had the juice to come close — 1 of those was former Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Isaiah “J.R.” Rider.

Rider’s career became derailed by off-court issues, and now, over 30 years later, those issues persist after he was arrested — again — in Arizona.

Rider was traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Blazers in 1996 and, in 3 seasons with Portland, averaged 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists.

From TMZ: “Former NBA player Isaiah Rider is back in custody in Arizona … this time for failing to comply with a court order. According to Maricopa County jail records … Rider was taken into custody Thursday night and booked Friday morning for failing to comply with a court order. The misdemeanor offense resulted in a guilty finding … and the former Slam Dunk champ is expected to remain in custody until Tuesday. Rider’s latest legal trouble comes months after he was arrested twice in connection with a protective order obtained by his estranged wife, Vanessa.”

Rider was arrested in December 2025 for violating a protective order and charged with interfering with judicial proceedings. He was then arrested again a few days later after he missed a hearing to review the protective order, which was upheld.

Dating back to his freshman season at Allen County (Kansas) Community College in 1989-90, Rider has been arrested over 30 times in 37 years.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 1993 NBA Draft by the Timberwolves, Rider played 9 NBA seasons for 5 different teams and won an NBA Championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2001.

Isaiah Rider’s Criminal History: Part I

The podcast Crime in Sports, hosted by comedians James Pietragallo and Jimmie Whisman, featured Rider’s story in an episode titled “The Killer of Common Sense” in 2017.

“We have a cornucopia of wildness for you,” Pietragallo said at the beginning of the episode on Rider. “Of insanity, a mountain of human tragedy. It’s just so much crime … it’s a man who takes every chance he gets, and he gets multiple chances, and just takes them to the nearest trash bin and stuffs it deep inside.”

Rider’s 1st arrest came during his freshman season at Allen County, where he was charged with theft and battery. He was arrested again during his time at UNLV for assault after attacking a fast food worker.

In his rookie season with the Timberwolves, Rider, 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, took the NBA by storm, averaging 16.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists on the way to earning NBA All-Rookie Team honors and winning the 1994 NBA Slam Dunk Contest with the famous East Bay Funk Dunk.

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As a rookie, Rider was also convicted of 5th-degree assault and sentenced to 30 days in jail along with community service, probation, and ordered to undergo anger management after kicking the female manager of a sports bar at the Mall of America.

Isaiah Rider’s Criminal History: Part I

Rider, who reportedly made close to $30 million in his NBA career, was arrested 3 times in 1996 — twice for marijuana possession in his hometown of Oakland, California, and Oregon, then again for public gambling in Oakland. He was also arrested for possession of an illegal cell phone that was modified to charge other people’s accounts for his phone calls — a year in which Rider’s salary was $3 million.

One of Rider’s marijuana arrests became well-known because he was caught smoking marijuana out of a soda pop can.

“He’s like your friend, who you like a lot, but every time you ask them for a ride they never show up to pick you up,” former Timberwolves general manager Kevin McHale said about Rider. “After a while, you just kind of give up thinking they’ll ever show up.”

Following the end of his career in 2001, Rider was arrested on allegations of kidnapping and battery in 2006 in California. In 2007, he was sentenced to 7 months in jail after pleading guilty to felony cocaine possession, battery, and evading police.

In 2008, Rider was arrested in Berkeley, California, on outstanding warrants for unlawful gun possession and again later that year in Los Angeles for driving a car that had been reported stolen.

In 2010, he was arrested for domestic battery and skipping out on a $150 cab fare, then again later that year for erratic driving and flight from law enforcement.

In 9 NBA seasons, Rider averaged 16.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists.