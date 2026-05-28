Giannis Antetokounmpo Reportedly Would ‘Consider’ Playing for Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers have been mentioned as a possible dark-horse team for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo is almost certainly going to be traded this offseason. His time with the Bucks seems like it has finally come to an end.

Portland finally made the playoffs this past season for the first time since the 2020-21 season. They are a young team that seems to be on the rise. They also get Damian Lillard back to the roster next season after he missed this year with a torn Achilles.

Apparently, Antetokounmpo would consider playing in Portland if the Blazers made a move to trade for him.

The Trail Blazers Would be a Team Giannis Antetokounmpo Considers this Summer

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Antetokounmpo would consider playing for Portland if they made inquiries about trading for him.

“I do believe if Portland were to come with something really serious, I do believe Giannis would at least consider it. It wouldn’t be a situation where he would just say, ‘Nah. Throw it in the trash. I think this would be a situation that he would consider.”

Antetokounmpo already has a history playing with Lillard, as they were teammates last season. It was reported that Antetokounmpo was unhappy that the Bucks decided to waive him. While it wasn’t a pairing that resulted in a title, Antetokounmpo clearly liked playing with him.

Portland also has better role players in place around Lillard that Antetokounmpo would find attractive. Deni Avdija was a first-time All-Star this season. Scoot Henderson is still bursting with talent. There would be more to work with this time around for that pairing.

Henderson might have to be in a trade for Antetokounmpo, as Milwaukee would want young players who can blossom into potential All-Star players. That would leave them with Jrue Holiday, whom Antetokounmpo has also played with, as another guard he could work with.

The Blazers Have Enough Assets to Get a Deal Done for Giannis Antetokounmpo

If Portland decides to make a big trade for Antetokounmpo, they have the assets to get a deal done. They could trade the Bucks their picks back, which is something they would find attractive. They also have enough young players to keep Milwaukee interested, as well.

The biggest question is whether Antetokounmpo would be truly happy there. With only one year left on his contract, he isn’t going to go anywhere that he wouldn’t consider re-signing. The Trail Blazers have to consider that part of making a trade as the biggest factor.

Blending Antetokounmpo with the rest of the roster would make the Trail Blazers an interesting team in the Western Conference. They would potentially be a top-four seed in the conference, depending on which pieces they are forced to give up in the trade.

Portland would have to outbid several teams in order to land Antetokounmpo, however.