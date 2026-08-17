Trail Blazers Guard Seen as X-Factor for Next Season, According to Pundit

The Portland Trail Blazers made some interesting changes to the roster from last year. Adding Ja Morant in a trade was the biggest move that they made. They will also be getting back Damian Lillard, who missed all of last year with a torn Achilles.

Both guards should help improve an offense that was overly reliant on Deni Avdija. Yet neither of those two guards is seen as the X-factor for the team heading into next year. One pundit believes it’s a different guard, claiming Scoot Henderson is the man to watch.

Trail Blazers Guard Scoot Henderson Seen as X-Factor for Next Year

According to Zach Kram of ESPN, Henderson should be seen as the X-factor heading into next season. Kram claims that Henderson is still a relative unknown heading into his final season before reaching restricted free agency.

“In his last season before reaching restricted free agency — barring an unexpected extension before then — Henderson is still something of a mystery for Portland. The former No. 3 pick transitioned from point guard to more of an off-ball role last season; in five playoff games, for instance, he tallied only six total assists but made 13 3-pointers,” Kram wrote.

Kram believes that Henderson’s ability to adjust to a more off-ball role will need to be accelerated with both Lillard and Morant now on the roster.

“Now, Henderson must find his place in an extremely crowded backcourt, with Lillard and Morant joining the fold. There will be only so many shots and on-ball opportunities to go around,” Kram claims.

Henderson was the third overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. In his career thus far, Henderson has averaged 13.5 points, three rebounds, and five assists per game. He shoots 40.4 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.

The Blazers Are Hoping to Keep Up Momentum From Last Season

The Trail Blazers were able to make the playoffs last year for the first time since Lillard left the team. They are hoping to build off the momentum from that postseason experience, as they are still a relatively young team. Avdija was a breakout star in last year’s campaign, and he is still the center of the team.

Last season, the Trail Blazers had the second-worst offense of any playoff team. Getting Lillard back and trading for Morant should help them have a more consistent offense. Of course, most of the story around the team this offseason has been surrounding Tom Dundon and his choices.

Dundon has been making some decisions that others around the NBA consider cheap. The fight for a new arena in Portland will likely be a big distraction. How well the roster is able to block out that noise might be the real X-factor on how far this team goes.

The Blazers are still a talented team, and Lillard is once again the face of the franchise.