Injury-Hit Timberwolves Brace for High-Scoring Portland Trail Blazers Attack

Riding a three-game winning streak and boasting one of the Western Conference’s best road records, the Portland Trail Blazers visit Target Center on Monday night for the front end of a two-game set against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Portland sits fourth in the West at 9-3—including a 6-1 mark away from home—while fifth-place Minnesota (9-4) aims to regroup after seeing its five-game winning streak snapped on Saturday. Even with multiple high-profile guards sidelined on both benches, two of the league’s sharpest offenses are set for an intriguing early-season test.

Portland’s Balanced Attack Thrives Away From Home

Head coach Micah Nori has guided the Portland Trail Blazers to the NBA’s third-highest scoring offense at 119.6 points per game, fueled by perimeter volume and efficiency. Portland connects on 15.9 three-pointers per outing—also third in the league—while holding opponents to 111.8 points per game.

Forward Deni Avdija has anchored that surge, leading the team in both scoring (23.9 points per game on 50% shooting) and assists (6.3) while pulling down 6.1 rebounds a night. In Friday’s 120-107 road victory over Sacramento, Avdija erupted for 34 points on 11-of-13 shooting, while veteran point guard Damian Lillard added 29 points, six three-pointers, and six assists. Lillard is averaging 20.6 points and 3.1 triples per game, helping offset the absence of Ja Morant (hamstring), who had been contributing 15.8 points per contest before being sidelined.

Center Donovan Clingan continues to anchor the paint, averaging 10.5 rebounds per game after posting a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double against the Kings. Alongside Morant, Portland remains without Shaedon Sharpe (meniscus), Vít Krejčí (ankle), and two-way guard Chris Youngblood (foot).

Minnesota Looks to Regroup After Rare Offensive Stall

Minnesota enters Monday carrying the league’s fourth-best scoring defense (106.8 points allowed per game) and second-best rebounding mark (48.5 boards per game), led by Rudy Gobert’s 11.4 rebounds a night. Before Saturday’s 117-106 home defeat to Chicago, the Timberwolves had rolled off five consecutive victories despite missing All-Star guard Anthony Edwards (knee), who averaged 33.3 points across his four appearances earlier this season.

Saturday’s loss marked the first time all year Minnesota failed to reach 110 points, prompting head coach Chris Finch to call the outing an “unacceptable performance.” Ayo Dosunmu paced the Wolves with 24 points—including 14 in the third quarter—while LaMelo Ball added 19 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. For the season, Ball leads Minnesota’s active roster at 18.6 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.6 made threes per game, with Dosunmu right behind at 18.5 points and Jaden McDaniels contributing 17.0 points per contest.

Minnesota will also need more offensive punch inside after Gobert went 0-for-7 from the field against the Bulls. Along with Edwards, guard Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) remains out, and Jaylen Clark (hamstring) is listed as day-to-day.

What to Watch in the First of Back-to-Back Meetings

Because these Northwest Division rivals meet again at Target Center on Tuesday night, Monday’s opener carries extra weight for setting the tone. Minnesota’s elite defense and glass control—plus a 5-2 home record—will test Portland’s perimeter rhythm, while the Portland Trail Blazers will look to exploit any lingering offensive sluggishness from a Timberwolves squad eager to respond to its coach’s challenge.