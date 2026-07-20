Insider Says Trail Blazers Could Move if Deal with Portland Falls Through

The Portland Trail Blazers are trying to negotiate with the city of Portland. After new owner Tom Dundon took over, he has been trying to get the city to pay for everything that comes with the arena. He ideally would get them to pay for an entirely new arena.

Now, the Blazers are trying to get the city to pay entirely for a renovation of the Moda Center. The reports are that the negotiations are not going well. Still, this is the only team that is in the Pacific Northwest, so the NBA would like to keep them there.

However, one insider believes that options to move the team could be explored if negotiations don’t go well.

The Trail Blazers Could Explore a Move, According to an Insider

According to John Hollinger of The Athletic, Dundon could look to relocate the team if negotiations don’t pick up.

“Surely the league wouldn’t let Dundon mess up a big expansion payday by grabbing turf in Seattle or Las Vegas. Some have suggested Austin or Nashville, but those two locales appear to be blocked off by the Spurs and Grizzlies, respectively, both of whom seem on track to play multiple “home-ish” games in those two cities in future seasons,” Hollinger wrote.

Hollinger does note that the most likely scenario is that the Trail Blazers and the city of Portland come together on an agreement. However, he also says that other teams around the league are looking at other possible options that the Blazers could explore.

“Kansas City? St. Louis? Bring the NBA back to Rochester or Tri-Cities? None of the places I’ve mentioned appear obviously better than Portland — and a few seem demonstrably worse,” Hollinger claimed.

Portland is still the most likely destination for the Trail Blazers. It’s highly unlikely that the NBA would want one of its longest-tenured franchises to move. They also don’t want to give up the Pacific Northwest market right now, so the two sides likely will get it done.

The Blazers Continue to Have Trouble with Tom Dundon

Dundon has not made the best first impression with the NBA since taking over the team. He has had several things happen that come across as cheap. This issue with the arena is just the latest example. He also didn’t have the entire team travel for the playoffs and has laid off several employees.

The rest of the NBA doesn’t seem to like how Dundon is running his new franchise. That doesn’t mean that things will change, though. With the Hurricanes having just won the Stanley Cup, he will use that as proof that what he does works. However, the NBA is a different league.

Micah Nori is on a one-year contract to be the Blazers’ head coach. That might not work, either. Making a big trade for Ja Morant is certainly a big move to help with the product on the court.