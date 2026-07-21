Ja Morant Makes ‘Survivor’ Post After Trail Blazers Trade

Ja Morant did not write a message alongside his latest Instagram Story. The song he selected, however, fit neatly with the challenge awaiting him in Portland.

Morant posted a photo of himself working out in Portland Trail Blazers gear while playing YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s 2018 song “Survivor.” The track centers on enduring losses, betrayal and doubt before returning to the top.

He offered no caption explaining the selection. But the comeback theme is difficult to separate from the circumstances surrounding his arrival in Portland.

The Trail Blazers acquired the two-time All-Star from the Memphis Grizzlies on June 29, sending Jerami Grant and Kris Murray to Memphis. Morant averaged 19.5 points and 8.1 assists in only 20 appearances during his final Grizzlies season.

Morant Has Already Framed Portland as a New Beginning

The Story arrived shortly after Morant publicly addressed the reputation that followed him from Memphis.

During his July 11 media availability, Morant pushed back against the perception that he is a “bad guy,” acknowledged that his past actions had already been addressed and emphasized that he was ready to work. The Trail Blazers published the complete availability through their official channels.

Against that backdrop, lyrics about being counted out and returning “like a survivor” can reasonably be viewed as consistent with the message Morant has presented since the trade.

That is an interpretation, not confirmation of his intent. Morant may simply enjoy the song. But for a player attempting to change the direction of his career, the selection carries obvious resonance.

Morant was once one of the NBA’s fastest-rising stars. He won Rookie of the Year, made two All-Star teams and helped turn Memphis into a Western Conference contender. Injuries and off-court incidents subsequently interrupted that rise.

Now Portland is wagering that the 26-year-old can recover the explosiveness and playmaking that made him a franchise centerpiece.

The Real Comeback Will Be Measured by Availability

Morant’s Portland reset depends on much more than perception.

A left elbow UCL sprain ended his 2025-26 season. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection, and Memphis said he was expected to recover before the following season. Morant finished the year having played just 20 games and has appeared in only 79 over the last three seasons.

That availability record represents the most immediate concern for Portland. The Blazers are scheduled to pay Morant approximately $42.2 million in 2026-27 and $44.9 million in 2027-28 before he can reach free agency.

Portland did not surrender a first-round pick in the deal, limiting some of the long-term risk. Still, the franchise is committing a major salary and a central offensive role to a guard who has not completed a healthy season in several years.

At his best, Morant gives the Blazers a downhill creator capable of collapsing defenses and generating open opportunities for teammates. He owns career averages of 22.4 points and 7.4 assists.

The Story suggests Morant is embracing the language of a comeback. Portland now needs that comeback to become tangible: a healthy training camp, consistent availability and production that moves the Blazers forward.

Until then, “Survivor” is a fitting soundtrack, but not yet proof of a completed revival.